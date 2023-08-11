Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show

Jakarta. Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corporation unveiled the highly anticipated all-new Xforce at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Tangerang on Thursday.

Mitsubishi claimed the compact sport utility vehicle has been carefully crafted to cater to the specific needs of drivers in the Southeast Asian region.

The company announced that the all-new model will be manufactured by its local subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, and will soon be launched in other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines.

The assembly plant, situated in Bekasi, West Java, will also supply the Xforce to export markets across South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Priced starting from Rp 379 million, approximately $25,000, the five-seater all-new Xforce will be available at authorized dealerships throughout Indonesia.

Takao Kato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors, said Xforce has been designed as a vehicle that not only excels in driving performance and handling but also offers a comfortable interior, user-friendly features, and an exhilarating driving experience.

"We have put our heart and soul into the development to bring excitement to the everyday driving of our customers," Kato said in a statement.

He added the compact SUV underwent rigorous testing to adapt it to the diverse road conditions of Southeast Asia. With a ground clearance of 222 millimeters, the Xforce is well-equipped to tackle rough terrains commonly encountered in the region. It also boasts versatile storage spaces and a multi-arrange cargo area.

The interior of Mitsubishi Xforce that was premiered at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Tangerang, Banten, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Handout)

The entertainment system in the Xforce includes a Yamaha Premium sound system, a 12.3-inch smartphone-linked display audio, and an 8-inch digital driver display, all designed for intuitive operation.

Mitsubishi is optimistic that the Xforce will replicate the remarkable success of its seven-seater counterpart, the Xpander, which captured over 25 percent of the Indonesian small MPV market and contributed to approximately 45 percent of Mitsubishi's overall sales in Indonesia shortly after its launch.

