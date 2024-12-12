MR DIY's Indonesian Unit to Debut on IDX with $270 Million IPO

Thresa Sandra Desfika
December 12, 2024 | 11:12 am
SHARE
President Director of Daya Intiguna Yasa (MR. DIY) Edwin Cheah (second from left) discusses with MT DIY Director Rika Juniaty Tanzil (second from right), President Director of CIMB Niaga Sekuritas Harry Supoyo (right), and President Director of Mandiri Sekuritas Oki Ramadhana during the Initial Public Offering (IPO) announcement in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. The company set the IPO price range between Rp 1,650 and Rp 1,870 per share, potentially raising up to Rp 4.7 trillion. Investor Daily/David Gita Roza.
President Director of Daya Intiguna Yasa (MR. DIY) Edwin Cheah (second from left) discusses with MT DIY Director Rika Juniaty Tanzil (second from right), President Director of CIMB Niaga Sekuritas Harry Supoyo (right), and President Director of Mandiri Sekuritas Oki Ramadhana during the Initial Public Offering (IPO) announcement in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. The company set the IPO price range between Rp 1,650 and Rp 1,870 per share, potentially raising up to Rp 4.7 trillion. Investor Daily/David Gita Roza.

Jakarta. Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY is set to raise approximately Rp4.15 trillion ($260.2 million) through the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indonesian unit, Daya Intiguna Yasa. The offering represents 10 percent of the company’s total shares, or 2.52 billion shares.

The IPO consists of 2.27 billion shares owned by Azara Alpina Sdn Bhd and 251.9 million newly issued shares by the company. According to the prospectus published in Investor Daily on Thursday, the IPO price has been set at Rp1,650 per share, the lower end of the initial bookbuilding range of Rp1,650 to Rp1,870 per share conducted between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3. 

Public subscription will take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, with shares slated to debut on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) under the ticker symbol MDIY.on Dec. 19. CIMB Niaga Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas are acting as underwriters for the offering.

Prior to the IPO, Azara Alpina Sdn Bhd holds a 95.67 percent stake in the company, with other shareholders including Darwin Cyril Noerhadi (2.30 percent), Agave Salmiana Sdn Bhd (1.27 percent), Loh Kok Leong (0.23 percent), Edwin Cheah Yew Hong (0.20 percent), and Indosam Pte Ltd (0.33 percent).

Advertisement

The ultimate beneficial owner and controller of Daya Intiguna Yasa is Tan Yu Yeh, who founded MR DIY in 2005. In a statement dated Oct. 29, Tan committed to maintaining control of the company for at least 12 months following the IPO.

Tan Yu Yeh: A Malaysian Billionaire

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list as of Nov. 25, 2024, Tan Yu Yeh ranks as the 18th richest individual in Malaysia, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Much of his wealth stems from MR DIY’s parent company, which he listed on the Malaysian stock exchange in October 2020, elevating both him and his brother, Tan Yu Wei, to billionaire status.

Daya Intiguna Yasa operates under the MR DIY brand, specializing in retailing household goods, furniture, hardware, stationery, cosmetics, toys, and other categories, including automotive accessories and electronics. As of June 30, the company operates 824 stores across Indonesia.

According to Frost & Sullivan, MR DIY is the largest player in Indonesia’s home improvement retail sector by store count, outperforming both domestic and international competitors in the non-grocery retail segment. Unlike other retailers, all MR DIY stores are company-operated rather than franchised.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lawmaker Calls for Stricter Entry Rules to Prevent Spread of Congo Mystery Disease
News 1 hours ago

Lawmaker Calls for Stricter Entry Rules to Prevent Spread of Congo Mystery Disease

 Arzeti Bilbina urges stricter entry rules for travelers from Africa, especially Congo, to prevent the spread of a deadly mystery illness
Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup

 Indonesia will face Laos in their second 2024 AFF Cup group-stage match at Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Thursday.
MR DIY's Indonesian Unit to Debut on IDX with $270 Million IPO
Business 3 hours ago

MR DIY's Indonesian Unit to Debut on IDX with $270 Million IPO

 Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY is set to raise approximately Rp4.15 trillion through the IPO of its Indonesian unit.
Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
News 3 hours ago

Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching

 The Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Badung Regency, Bali, has established an immigration cyber unit
Pupuk Indonesia Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The government is set to launch a presidential regulation that aims to simplify the distribution of subsidized fertilizers soon.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
1
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
2
Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year
3
Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'
4
Jakarta Raises 2025 Minimum Wage by 6.5 Pct to Rp 5.4 Million
5
Indonesia Awaits Apple's Formal Commitment for $1 Billion Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED