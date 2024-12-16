Muhammadiyah to Manage Adaro’s Old Coal Mine

Antara
December 16, 2024 | 10:05 am
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic organization Muhammadiyah will most likely get to manage an old coal mine formerly operated by mining giant Adaro Energy, according to Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Under the former Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration, the government had announced they would grant faith groups mining concessions. Islamic groups Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) have said yes to the government’s offer to manage mines in the resource-rich Indonesia. Muhammadiyah is also currently in the process of getting its mining license.

“If I’m not mistaken, [Muhammadiyah] will get to operate Adaro Energy’s old mine. … [The license] is underway,” Bahlil told reporters in Balikpapan over the weekend, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

On the other hand, the government has already granted the mining license for NU. This permit would allow Indonesia’s largest Muslim group to manage a coal mine formerly operated by Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC), a subsidiary of the miner Bumi Resources. 

The government has prepared six coal mining concessions to give to Indonesia’s religious-based mass organizations. They all previously belonged to coal miners Arutmin Indonesia, Kendilo Coal Indonesia, KPC, Adaro Energy, Multi Harapan Utama, and Kideco Jaya Agung.

