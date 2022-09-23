Multipolar Deputy CEO Rudy Ramawy Passes Away

Jakarta. Rudy Ramawy, the deputy chief executive officer of Multipolar, passed away on Thursday night. Rudy was one of the notables in Indonesia's technology industry.

He was the former country director at tech giant Google Indonesia from 2012 to 2015.

Rudy was the managing partner in Venturra Capital, a venture capital firm affiliated with Lippo Group and founded by John Riady.

He was also a board member at e-wallet OVO during 2017-2021.

He also became the board member for edutech Ruang Guru and beautytech Sociolla in 2015 and assumed the role until 2020.

In April 2019, Rudy and then Communications and Informatics Minister Rudiantara, Lis Sutjianti, Rambun Tjajo, Donald Wirahardja, David Rimbo, and Italo Gani formed the Next Indonesia Unicorn (NextIcorn) Foundation.

NextICorn is a partnership between the private sector and the government to look for the best startups in Indonesia, who are ready to receive funding from foreign and domestic investors.