National Online Shopping Day Records $1.9 Billion, Misses Target

Prisma Ardianto
December 30, 2024 | 8:54 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows an online shopper browsing an e-commerce website in Jakarta. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
This undated photo shows an online shopper browsing an e-commerce website in Jakarta. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. The 2024 National Online Shopping Day on Dec. 10-16 recorded Rp 31.2 trillion or about $1.9 billion in transactions.

This is only about 78 percent of the Rp 40 trillion transaction target that the government and the Indonesian E-Commerce Association (idEA) had set for 2024. Indonesia was also aiming to have 50 percent of the total online transactions be purchases of local goods- something that it actually achieved this year.

Indonesia, which hosts over 220 million internet users, has been holding the National Online Shopping Day -- locally known as Harbolnas -- for 12 years. The 2024 campaign attracted 98 million online shoppers with the average person spending about Rp 318,000. Sportswear, fashion accessories, personal care, food, and beverages became the most sought-after products.

From a transaction value standpoint, the 2024 Harbolnas saw a 21.4 percent year-on-year (yoy) growth compared to 2023. Last year’s transactions amounted to Rp 25.7 trillion in value. Local goods also made up 52 percent of the total sales, reaching Rp 16.1 trillion in transactions and up by 31 percent yoy. About 50 percent of the customers made their purchases via the affiliate links shared on social media.

“The Harbolnas campaign is proof that people’s spending activities can help us achieve the national economic growth targets,” Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The e-Conomy SEA 2024 report shows that Indonesia’s digital economy is forecast to hit $90 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024. This marks a 13 percent increase compared to 2023. E-commerce, which remains the biggest contributor to the country’s digital economy, will also grow 11 percent in GMV, reaching $65 billion this year.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
News 14 minutes ago

Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali

 Bali Police reported 226 foreign nationals involved in crimes in 2024. US citizens topped the list with 34 offenders.
Wild Elephant Rampage in Lampung Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Husband
News 28 minutes ago

Wild Elephant Rampage in Lampung Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Husband

 A wild elephant attack in Gunung Doh village, Lampung, left an elderly woman dead and her husband injured.
President Prabowo Claps Back at Critics, Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Self-Reliance
News 1 hours ago

President Prabowo Claps Back at Critics, Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Self-Reliance

 President Prabowo Subianto addresses criticism and emphasizes the need for economic self-reliance, focusing on food and energy independence.
JCI Ends 2024 on A Positive Note Despite Annual Loss
Business 2 hours ago

JCI Ends 2024 on A Positive Note Despite Annual Loss

 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) closed the final session of 2024 on a positive note, rising 0.62% despite a 3.33% annual decline.
South Korea Launches Safety Inspections on Boeing Aircraft Following Deadly Crash
News 3 hours ago

South Korea Launches Safety Inspections on Boeing Aircraft Following Deadly Crash

 South Korean officials announce safety inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft following a deadly crash that killed 179 people.
News Index

Most Popular

Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation
1
Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation
2
Government in Aceh Town Bans New Year Celebrations
3
Death Toll in South Korean Plane Crash Rises to 124
4
Plane Burst Into Flames in South Korea, Killing At Least 85
5
Fraudsters Exploit Prabowo’s Free Nutritious Meals Program, Catering Businesses Scammed
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED