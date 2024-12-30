National Online Shopping Day Records $1.9 Billion, Misses Target

Jakarta. The 2024 National Online Shopping Day on Dec. 10-16 recorded Rp 31.2 trillion or about $1.9 billion in transactions.

This is only about 78 percent of the Rp 40 trillion transaction target that the government and the Indonesian E-Commerce Association (idEA) had set for 2024. Indonesia was also aiming to have 50 percent of the total online transactions be purchases of local goods- something that it actually achieved this year.

Indonesia, which hosts over 220 million internet users, has been holding the National Online Shopping Day -- locally known as Harbolnas -- for 12 years. The 2024 campaign attracted 98 million online shoppers with the average person spending about Rp 318,000. Sportswear, fashion accessories, personal care, food, and beverages became the most sought-after products.

From a transaction value standpoint, the 2024 Harbolnas saw a 21.4 percent year-on-year (yoy) growth compared to 2023. Last year’s transactions amounted to Rp 25.7 trillion in value. Local goods also made up 52 percent of the total sales, reaching Rp 16.1 trillion in transactions and up by 31 percent yoy. About 50 percent of the customers made their purchases via the affiliate links shared on social media.

“The Harbolnas campaign is proof that people’s spending activities can help us achieve the national economic growth targets,” Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The e-Conomy SEA 2024 report shows that Indonesia’s digital economy is forecast to hit $90 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024. This marks a 13 percent increase compared to 2023. E-commerce, which remains the biggest contributor to the country’s digital economy, will also grow 11 percent in GMV, reaching $65 billion this year.

