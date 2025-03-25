New BRI President Hery Gunardi Well-Known for Leading Major Bank Mergers

Heru Andriyanto
March 25, 2025 | 6:06 am
SHARE
Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) CEO Hery Gunardi poses for a photo at BSI Tower in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) CEO Hery Gunardi poses for a photo at BSI Tower in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Hery Gunardi, the newly appointed CEO of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), is a seasoned banker widely recognized for his key role in the merger of several major Indonesian banks.

Before his appointment on Monday, Hery served as the CEO of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), which he helped establish by merging the Islamic banking units of BRI, BNI, and Mandiri into a single, consolidated entity.

Earlier in his career, Hery spent most of his professional life at Bank Mandiri, itself a product of the 1999 merger of four state banks: Bank Pembangunan Indonesia (Bapindo), Bank Bumi Daya, Bank Dagang Negara, and Bank Ekspor Impor Indonesia (Exim).

The 62-year-old began his career at Bapindo in 1991 after earning a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Oregon. He rose through the ranks following the formation of Bank Mandiri, holding executive roles starting in 2013 and becoming Vice President Director within seven years.

Advertisement
New BRI President Hery Gunardi Well-Known for Leading Major Bank Mergers
B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, left, poses for a photo with Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) CEO Hery Gunardi at BSI Tower in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

He also served as Chief Commissioner of AXA Mandiri Financial Services, the bank’s insurance subsidiary, from 2013 to 2015.

In 2020, Hery was appointed CEO of Bank Syariah Mandiri, and when the government merged the sharia banking units into BSI, he was trusted to lead the new institution.

Now at the helm of Indonesia’s largest bank by assets, Hery takes over from Sunarso, under whose leadership BRI expanded its national and regional footprint, including launching its own satellite system to strengthen rural banking services. Sunarso also positioned BRI as a market leader in SME lending.

As of February, BRI managed Rp 1,380.91 trillion ($83 billion) in public savings -- 16 percent of the national total -- giving it the largest market share among all Indonesian banks.

Tags:
#Banking
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Remains Hopeful of $20 Billion JETP Climate Funding Despite US Exit
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Remains Hopeful of $20 Billion JETP Climate Funding Despite US Exit

 Despite the optimistic outlook, Jakarta is aware that the JETP financing process needs to pick up pace.
Trump's Portrait to Be Taken Down at Colorado Capitol After He Claimed It Was 'Distorted'
News 4 hours ago

Trump's Portrait to Be Taken Down at Colorado Capitol After He Claimed It Was 'Distorted'

 Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission the oil painting, which was unveiled in 2019.
New BRI President Hery Gunardi Well-Known for Leading Major Bank Mergers
Business 4 hours ago

New BRI President Hery Gunardi Well-Known for Leading Major Bank Mergers

 Hery takes over from Sunarso, under whose leadership BRI expanded its national footprint, including launching its own satellite system.
Government to Merge SOEs into Agriculture and Fisheries Holding Agrinas
Business 5 hours ago

Government to Merge SOEs into Agriculture and Fisheries Holding Agrinas

 Several ideas have emerged, including the development of 20,000 hectares of coastal fishponds and 1 million hectares of palm plantations.
Trump Officials Texted War Plans to Group Chat That Includes Journalist: Report
News 6 hours ago

Trump Officials Texted War Plans to Group Chat That Includes Journalist: Report

 Just two hours after Goldberg received the details of the attack, the US began launching a series of airstrikes against Houthi targets.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
1
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
2
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
3
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
4
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
5
Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED