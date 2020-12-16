New Capital Nusantara Has 140 Infrastructure Projects: Gov't

This undated photo shows workers working on the Nusantara capital city project in East Kalimantan. (B Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal)

Jakarta. There are more than 100 opportunities available for investors, home and abroad, who wish to help Indonesia build its new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan, according to the Public Works Ministry.

“If you wish to invest in Nusantara, we have 140 infrastructure projects. They range from roads, bridges, water supply, sanitation, housing, and so on,” Riono Suprapto, the secretary at the ministry’s directorate-general for water resources, told a conference commemorating Indonesia-South Korea’s golden jubilee in Jakarta on Thursday.

The Nusantara development has drawn the interest of South Korea, among others. The Indonesian government reported that South Korea has agreed to invest a total of $6.37 billion in the megaproject, and possibly generate 58,000 jobs.

According to Riono, South Korea plans to back Indonesia in building a net-zero water supply infrastructure in Nusantara.

“South Korea will support the drinking water supply for the government's central area in Nusantara,” Riono said.

The wastewater treatment plant will have a capacity of 600 liters per second. The water will come from the Sepaku Semoi dam in North Penajam Paser regency.

Indonesia and South Korea have extended their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on technical cooperation related to capital relocation. Indonesia is tapping into South Korea’s experience of constructing Sejong, a planned city founded in 2012, which aims to ease congestion in Seoul. Sejong currently serves as South Korea’s administrative capital.

“We are hoping for a knowledge and technology transfer from South Korea, considering its capital relocation from Seoul to Sejong,” Riono said.

Nusantara's capital authority body not long ago revealed that the megaproject had amassed the interests of more than 70 firms.

Some of these investments come from close neighbor Malaysia, including property giant Boustead Properties.

Indonesia needs approximately Rp 466 trillion ($31 billion) to build Nusantara. Only 20 percent of the total funding comes from the state budget. Indonesia will rely on investors to cover the rest of the funding.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo plans to visit Nusantara to review the construction progress next month, according to news outlet Antara.