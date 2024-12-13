New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 23, 2025 | 1:50 pm
SHARE
Djaka Budi Utama attends his inauguration as the director general of customs and excise at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, Friday, May 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)
Djaka Budi Utama attends his inauguration as the director general of customs and excise at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, Friday, May 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s newly appointed Director General of Customs and Excise, Djaka Budhi Utama, has officially retired from the military, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto confirmed on Friday. The statement aims to dispel concerns over the appointment of active military officers to civilian posts.

According to Law No. 3/2025, active-duty military personnel are only allowed to hold civilian positions in 14 designated ministries and/or agencies. The Directorate General of Customs and Excise, under the Ministry of Finance, is not among them, meaning appointees must resign from active service or take early retirement before assuming the role.

“There is no issue here because Mr. Djaka has completed his military service. He is now a retired officer,” Airlangga said after attending the inauguration ceremony for Djaka and other top echelon officials at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta.

Airlangga noted that Djaka faces a challenging mandate, particularly in enhancing service quality within the customs directorate and boosting state revenue in the sector.

Advertisement
Read More:
Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes

According to Finance Ministry data, customs and excise revenues reached Rp 100.1 trillion ($6.1 billion) between January and April 2025, marking a 4.4 percent increase from the same period last year.

“Mr. Djaka's task will not be easy, as customs is a critical gateway for the entire business community. The flow of goods in and out of the country all passes through customs,” said Airlangga.

He also urged the need to provide special, friendly treatment to Indonesian migrant workers, whom he referred to as “our foreign exchange heroes.”

Djaka, who retired with the rank of Army Lieutenant General, previously served as the Principal Secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN).

Read More:
DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service
Business 4 hours ago

New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service

 Active-duty military personnel are only allowed to hold civilian positions in 14 designated ministries and/or agencies.
Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides
Business May 20, 2025 | 8:07 pm

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

 Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 3:36 pm

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
New Regulation Reduces Import Tariffs on Books, Steel, Bicycles, and More
Business Feb 25, 2025 | 9:47 pm

New Regulation Reduces Import Tariffs on Books, Steel, Bicycles, and More

 Indonesia has simplified import duties on eight goods, reducing the Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff structure to three fixed rates.
Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Competition Prizes
Business Feb 25, 2025 | 6:49 pm

Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Competition Prizes

 Indonesia will exempt import duties, VAT, and income tax on prizes from international competitions, including medals and trophies.
Indonesia's Customs and Excise Revenue Reaches $18b, Surpassing 2024 Target
Business Jan 14, 2025 | 2:30 pm

Indonesia's Customs and Excise Revenue Reaches $18b, Surpassing 2024 Target

 Indonesia's Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) achieved Rp300.2 trillion in revenue in 2024.
From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT
Business Jan 2, 2025 | 5:43 pm

From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT

 Popular digital services such as Spotify and Google Play Store should have not been subject to the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).
Indef Compares Indonesia’s Illegal Cigarette Crisis to Latin America's Narcotics Battle
News Dec 13, 2024 | 5:18 pm

Indef Compares Indonesia’s Illegal Cigarette Crisis to Latin America's Narcotics Battle

 Indef compares the challenge of eradicating illegal cigarettes in Indonesia to the battle against narcotics in Latin America

The Latest

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend
News 2 hours ago

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

 The visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business 3 hours ago

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business 3 hours ago

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore
News 4 hours ago

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

 The vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED