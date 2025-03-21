New Polish Ambassador Calls Indonesia 'Important Economic Partner'

Jakarta. Newly arrived Polish Ambassador to Indonesia Barbara Szymanowska recently called the Southeast Asian country a key economic partner amid growing bilateral trade.

Szymanowska, who had only kicked off her mission earlier this week, said that Indonesia and Poland had been diplomatic partners for seven decades. Over the years, the bilateral ties had grown even stronger.

"I'm very excited to be here in Indonesia, a country that holds significant importance for Poland in Southeast Asia, in terms of political, economic, educational, cultural, and people-to-people dimensions," Szymanowska told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday.

Government data shows that the Indonesia-Poland trade had jumped from $997.1 million in 2023 to $1 billion the following year. Indonesia is currently trying to secure a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) within the first half of 2025. If signed, bilateral trade will likely grow from the removed trade barriers.

Advertisement

"The year 2025 is very special for us. Poland is currently presiding over the EU. ... [At the same time], we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of [our] diplomatic ties. For seven decades, our two nations, though separated by distance, have been united by shared values, mutual respect, and a spirit of friendship that has only grown stronger over time," Szymanowska said.

The Polish diplomat launched the winner of the logo competition. Hundreds submitted their logo designs that portray Indonesia-Poland relations. The winner was identified as Muchlis Muttiali.

"The design stands out for its elegance and the thoughtful way it incorporates two great symbols: the White Eagle of Poland and the Garuda of Indonesia – both powerful, proud, and looking towards the future. The logo represents not only our national identities but also shared ambition to rise together, to strengthen our partnership and to build new connections in many dimensions," Szymanowska said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: