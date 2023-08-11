Friday, August 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

New REI Chairman Aims to Establish Property Research Agency

Edo Rusyanto
August 11, 2023 | 8:49 am
SHARE
Real Estate Indonesia Chairman Joko Suranto, right, poses for a photo with President Joko Widodo, center, in this photo posted on his Facebook account on Aug. 9, 2023.
Real Estate Indonesia Chairman Joko Suranto, right, poses for a photo with President Joko Widodo, center, in this photo posted on his Facebook account on Aug. 9, 2023.

Jakarta. Joko Suranto, the newly-elected chairman of Real Estate Indonesia (REI), has pledged to establish a strategic planning agency aimed at identifying challenges within the industry and providing long-term solutions with the cooperation of the government and other stakeholders.

Joko was the sole candidate for the REI chairmanship and was elected by acclamation during the national congress held in Jakarta on Thursday, replacing Paulus Totok Lusida.

The proposed agency will house a dedicated research team and a comprehensive database system focused on the property sector, enabling more accurate identification of issues, such as the backlog in public housing.

"We need to pinpoint where the backlog of 12.8 million houses has occurred," Joko said, referring to government data.

Advertisement

Under his leadership, REI will strive to advocate for the legislation of a specialized law on the national property sector, as well as the establishment of an Urban Development Ministry, according to Joko.

"Additionally, I will promote closer synergy and collaboration among REI members, particularly fostering cooperation between major developers and their smaller counterparts," he said. "We must enhance access to financial institutions and alternative financing options for REI members to reduce dependency on a single bank."

Joko, 54, hails from a village in Grobogan Regency, Central Java, where he notably funded the resurfacing of public roads from his own funds, earning him the moniker "crazy rich from Grobogan."

He holds a degree from the law school at March 11 University in Solo and completed a master's degree in business law at Parahyangan Catholic University in Bandung.

His business portfolio encompasses 35 property projects, ranging from affordable housing to upscale real estate in West Java and West Sumatra.

Tags:
#Property
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Media Companies Told to Be Transparent on AI Use
Tech 25 minutes ago

Media Companies Told to Be Transparent on AI Use

 Indonesian media companies should be transparent on how they approach artificial intelligence (AI) in their work.
New REI Chairman Aims to Establish Property Research Agency
Business 55 minutes ago

New REI Chairman Aims to Establish Property Research Agency

 Joko, 54, hails from a village in Grobogan Regency, where he notably funded the resurfacing of public roads from his own funds.
Trump Valet Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Documents Case
News 11 hours ago

Trump Valet Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Documents Case

 Special counsel Jack Smith accuses Nauta of scheming with Trump to try to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance video sought by investigators.
New Mining Association Aspeti Seeks to Help Small Miners
Business 11 hours ago

New Mining Association Aspeti Seeks to Help Small Miners

 Aspeti says Indonesia has not taken good advantage of its abundant natural resources.
Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm

 The auto show features 29 passenger car brands, five commercial vehicle brands, and 15 motorcycle brands.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Foreign Property Ownership in Indonesia: A New Horizon
1
Foreign Property Ownership in Indonesia: A New Horizon
2
India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China
3
30 Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Report Sexual Abuse: Lawyer
4
Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU
5
New Capital Nusantara is World's Largest Project: Jokowi
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED