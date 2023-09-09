Saturday, September 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily

BeritaSatu
September 9, 2023 | 3:53 pm
SHARE
The light rail transit (LRT) railway system conducts a limited trial run with selected passengers on Aug. 27, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
The light rail transit (LRT) railway system conducts a limited trial run with selected passengers on Aug. 27, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The recently inaugurated Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Greater Jakarta has proven its popularity by ferrying an average of more than 30,000 passengers daily during its first ten days of operation, the government said on Saturday.

The LRT, which provides vital connectivity between Jakarta and eastern cities like Bekasi and Cibubur, commenced limited operations on August 28.

"As of Wednesday, September 6, the LRT has transported a total of 331,947 passengers," Transportation Ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement.

During the semi-trial phase, the LRT fares were set remarkably low, starting at just Rp 5,000 ($0.32). However, starting from October 1, a regular tariff system will come into effect, with the first kilometer costing Rp 5,000 and Rp 700 for each subsequent kilometer.

Advertisement

"Nevertheless, we are capping the maximum fare at Rp 20,000 for all journeys, and there will be potential promotional programs for discounts," Adita said, adding that the government is subsidizing LRT fares.

In the initial days of operation, the daily count of LRT passengers ranged from 5,000 to 7,000, despite facing minor hiccups, mechanical challenges, and initial trial run delays. However, the number of passengers has been steadily increasing.

Upon full operation, the LRT will operate eight driverless trains, with six running on a regular ten-minute frequency and two held in reserve. The government has high hopes for the LRT, anticipating a capacity to transport up to 180,000 passengers daily.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

G20 Adopts Softer Statement than Bali Declaration
News 3 hours ago

G20 Adopts Softer Statement than Bali Declaration

 While the New Delhi statement “recalled” the statement in Bali and the UN resolution, it didn't quote the strong language from them.
Indonesia Reopens Live Cattle Imports from Australia
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Reopens Live Cattle Imports from Australia

 Australia claims that LSD has never been detected in the country and “we remain free from the disease”.
Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily
Business 6 hours ago

Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily

 During the semi-trial phase, the LRT fares were set remarkably low, starting at just Rp 5,000 ($0.32).
Powerful Earthquake Kills Hundreds in Morocco
News 9 hours ago

Powerful Earthquake Kills Hundreds in Morocco

 The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT).
Indonesia Secures 2-0 Victory Over Turkmenistan in Friendly Match
News 23 hours ago

Indonesia Secures 2-0 Victory Over Turkmenistan in Friendly Match

 This FIFA Match Day allowed Indonesia to make a slight improvement in its FIFA ranking, currently at 150th.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Passes ASEAN Chairmanship Baton to Laos
1
Indonesia Passes ASEAN Chairmanship Baton to Laos
2
Mario Dandy Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence, Ordered to Pay Victim Rp 25B
3
ASEAN Establishes New Troika to Find Solution on Myanmar Crisis
4
ASEAN’s Economy Can Fall Apart if It Drops Neutral Stance on US-China
5
Canada, ASEAN Become Strategic Partners as Trade Pact Talks Continue
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED