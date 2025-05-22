'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

Heru Andriyanto
May 26, 2025 | 2:26 pm
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks during the Energy and Mineral Forum hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. (David Gita Roza)
Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia delivered a deeply personal and pointed message on Monday, stressing that energy independence is not political rhetoric but a commitment the government must fulfill, especially for communities still living without electricity.

Speaking at the Energy and Mineral Forum, co-hosted by his ministry and B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta, Bahlil called for a more grounded approach to energy policy -- one that focuses on accessibility, equality, and dignity for all Indonesians.

“When people switch on their lights, it’s not a luxury -- it’s a basic right,” Bahlil said in his opening remarks. “Energy self-sufficiency is not a slogan. It’s a promise we must keep.”

A Personal Reflection from Papua
Drawing on his upbringing in a remote area of Papua, Bahlil recalled growing up without electricity, relying on a kerosene lamp to study well into his teenage years.

“I lived my childhood -- until after elementary school -- without electricity. Even when it came, it was like a guest: it stayed briefly, then disappeared again,” he said. “I stand here today not to blame the past, but to design a future that is brighter, fairer, and more equal.”

He underlined that no success can be claimed if parts of the country still live in darkness.

“No Indonesian child should study under dim lamps. No mother should cook in smoke because clean gas is out of reach. No village should be left behind just because it has no power.”

Making Energy Policy for the People
Bahlil criticized the current discourse on energy, which he said often becomes too elitist and overly technical," alienating the very people it aims to serve.

“Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Not only do they confuse ordinary people -- sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.

He reiterated that the government under President Prabowo Subianto will focus on simplifying energy policies and ensuring that fuel, electricity, and cooking gas are both available and affordable.

“Electricity must serve fishermen, farmers, and MSMEs. It shouldn’t belong only to the rich or large corporations. Every Indonesian must benefit.”

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
