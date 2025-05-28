No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

Agnes Valentina Christa
June 11, 2025 | 7:02 pm
SHARE
Indonesian low-income families live in a slum in Banten on June 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M Akbar)
Indonesian low-income families live in a slum in Banten on June 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M Akbar)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is confident that Indonesia can get rid of poverty before 2045.

The ex-military chief made that pledge when he kicked off the 2024 Indo Defence Expo & Forum in Jakarta. Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.

"I'm optimistic that we can eradicate poverty from Indonesia long before 2045. That is what I believe in," Prabowo said.

Prabowo also said that many global institutions had forecasted that Indonesia was on track to be the world's fifth or sixth-largest economy in the near future. He attributed this positive outlook to the country's young technocrats, whom he believed could be the driving force of the country's economy.

Advertisement

"2045 is only 20 years away. Young people who are currently 25 or 30 years old are the ones who will lead this nation. It is in their hands that we can finally get out of poverty," Prabowo said.

The World Bank in April reported that about 60.3 percent of Indonesia's population lived in poverty. This is equivalent to about 171.8 million people. In its June 2025 report, the World Bank has also updated its international poverty line of $3 per person per day. This officially replaced the previous $2.15 poverty line based on the 2017 purchasing power parities (PPPs). Indonesia has been categorized as an upper-middle-income country since 2023. Its gross national income (GNI) per capita reaches $4,870.

Prabowo's 2045 dream also aligned with what Indonesia had been trying to working on over the past years. The resource-rich nation wants to unlock a golden era by 2045. To this end, the country has made various efforts to spur the economy, among others, by unlocking global markets.

Read More:
Prabowo’s $1.5 Billion Economic Stimuli: Are They Good Enough?

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says
Business 7 hours ago

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

 Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
News 12 hours ago

'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment

 Prabowo says Indonesia had lost a golden opportunity to grow its economy when it was under Dutch colonial rule for hundreds of years.
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
Lifestyle Jun 7, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win

 President Prabowo rewarded the Indonesian national team with Rolex watches after their 1-0 win over China in the World Cup qualifiers.
Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China
News Jun 6, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China

 President Prabowo hosted the Indonesian national team after their 1-0 win over China, celebrating with lunch, songs, and shared pride.
Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift
News Jun 2, 2025 | 7:16 pm

Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift

 Prabowo, Gibran, and Megawati reunite at Pancasila Day, signaling reconciliation after months of post-election political tension.
Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia
News Jun 2, 2025 | 5:18 pm

Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia

 President Prabowo alleges foreign-funded NGOs are attempting to divide Indonesia under the guise of promoting democracy and human rights.
Palace Clarifies: Prabowo Toasted Macron with Apple Juice, Not Alcohol
Lifestyle May 30, 2025 | 7:59 pm

Palace Clarifies: Prabowo Toasted Macron with Apple Juice, Not Alcohol

 The two leaders were photographed clinking glasses during a state dinner at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday.
No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t
News May 30, 2025 | 1:06 pm

No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t

 When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Indonesia has always supported the two-state solution, the Foreign Affairs Ministry says.
Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour
News May 29, 2025 | 12:34 pm

Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour

 French President Emmanuel Macron ends his Indonesia trip with a visit to Borobudur Temple, joined by President Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says
News May 28, 2025 | 2:18 pm

Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

 Prabowo unveiled the plans during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Latest

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%
Business 2 hours ago

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%

 The US will provide China “what was agreed to,” including allowing Chinese students to attend American colleges and universities.
Prabowo Honors SBY at Launch of New Defense University Campus
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Honors SBY at Launch of New Defense University Campus

 Prabowo recalled their shared history as cadets at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand

 The surge of Chinese carmakers to Indonesia’s top ten car producers indicates a market transformation marked by growing EV demands.
No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says
Business 7 hours ago

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

 Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.
Indonesia Inks $2B Defense and Military Hospital Deals
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Inks $2B Defense and Military Hospital Deals

 In a separate agreement, Indonesia also signed an MoU with Turkey for the procurement of fifth-generation fighter jets.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
1
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
2
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
3
Prabowo’s $1.5 Billion Economic Stimuli: Are They Good Enough?
4
Dutch Government Sets Aside $300 Million to Back Key Indonesian Programs
5
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED