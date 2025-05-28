No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is confident that Indonesia can get rid of poverty before 2045.

The ex-military chief made that pledge when he kicked off the 2024 Indo Defence Expo & Forum in Jakarta. Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.

"I'm optimistic that we can eradicate poverty from Indonesia long before 2045. That is what I believe in," Prabowo said.

Prabowo also said that many global institutions had forecasted that Indonesia was on track to be the world's fifth or sixth-largest economy in the near future. He attributed this positive outlook to the country's young technocrats, whom he believed could be the driving force of the country's economy.

"2045 is only 20 years away. Young people who are currently 25 or 30 years old are the ones who will lead this nation. It is in their hands that we can finally get out of poverty," Prabowo said.

The World Bank in April reported that about 60.3 percent of Indonesia's population lived in poverty. This is equivalent to about 171.8 million people. In its June 2025 report, the World Bank has also updated its international poverty line of $3 per person per day. This officially replaced the previous $2.15 poverty line based on the 2017 purchasing power parities (PPPs). Indonesia has been categorized as an upper-middle-income country since 2023. Its gross national income (GNI) per capita reaches $4,870.

Prabowo's 2045 dream also aligned with what Indonesia had been trying to working on over the past years. The resource-rich nation wants to unlock a golden era by 2045. To this end, the country has made various efforts to spur the economy, among others, by unlocking global markets.

