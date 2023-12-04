Monday, December 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 4, 2023 | 11:55 am
SHARE
An aerial view of the Trans-Java Toll Road in Semarang taken on December 2, 2023. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
An aerial view of the Trans-Java Toll Road in Semarang taken on December 2, 2023. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. Indonesia is trying to ramp up its infrastructure development to make the archipelagic country more attractive to global investors.

Indonesia over the past years has been intensifying its infrastructure works to cut logistic costs, among others, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Monday.

The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) reported that Indonesia’s logistics costs already accounted for 14.29 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as of September. Logistic costs, however, can go as low as 8 percent in advanced economies, thus showing that Indonesia still has a lot of work to do.

“Why are we prioritizing infrastructure development? Because we want to make our logistics costs more efficient as it affects our investment competitiveness. No investor will come if we have poor infrastructure,” Jokowi told infrastructure stakeholders at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

Advertisement

“They [investors] would not be able to go to [our] islands without airports, seaports, or roads,” Jokowi said.

Indonesia has set a goal to attract Rp 1,400 trillion (around $90 billion) in investment throughout this year. As of January-September 2023, Indonesia has recorded about Rp 1,053 trillion in combined domestic and foreign investment. This is equivalent to 75.2 percent of the 2023 investment target, government data shows.

According to Jokowi, Indonesia’s infrastructure development is still falling behind other countries. As a case in point, the toll road length in China far exceeds that of Indonesia. The 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking also puts Indonesia, which is home to 17,000 islands, in 51st place for infrastructure.

“Public Works Minister [Basuki Hadimuljono] earlier told me that we had built 2,143 kilometer-long toll roads. ... So that brings [Indonesia’s] toll road length to less than 3,000 kilometers, while China’s toll road already spans 190,000 kilometers. We have almost 300 dams in total. But Korea has 20,000 dams. There are also 98,000 dams in China,” Jokowi said.

“So we need to work even harder even though we have made progress,” Jokowi said while adding that Indonesia had built 5,700 kilometers of national roads over the past 9 years.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
News 45 minutes ago

OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month

 Indonesia receives overwhelming support for its candidacy at the 38-membered OECD, according to a senior government official.
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
News 4 hours ago

11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing

 About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded.
Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case
News 4 hours ago

Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case

 Jokowi said he had requested the State Secretariat to review his past schedules, confirming that the alleged meeting never took place.
No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi
Business 6 hours ago

No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi

 Indonesia is still falling behind other countries like China and Korea in terms of infrastructure, according to Jokowi.
It’s Best Not to Rely on a Single Foreign Country to Build Nusantara: Analyst
Business 9 hours ago

It’s Best Not to Rely on a Single Foreign Country to Build Nusantara: Analyst

 The Nusantara project requires a massive investment, but it is best not to rely on one foreign country to build Nusantara.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Complete List of City/Regency Minimum Wages across Java Unveiled for 2024
3
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
4
Indonesia Needs $1t to Reach Net Zero by 2060: Jokowi at COP28
5
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED