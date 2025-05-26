No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

Raja Ampat. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has conducted an on-site inspection of Gag Island in Raja Ampat and concluded there is no significant environmental damage from nickel mining activities, despite growing public concern over ecological risks in the area.

The inspection, conducted over the weekend, was aimed at evaluating the environmental impact of operations by Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam).

Tri Winarno, Director General of Mineral and Coal at the ministry, who accompanied the visit, said aerial observations showed no visible damage to the island’s coastal areas.

“We observed from above that there was no coastal sedimentation. Overall, the mining operation appears to be free of major issues,” Tri said on Sunday.

To verify the initial findings, the ministry also deployed a team of mining inspectors to assess multiple Mining Business License Areas (WIUP) across Raja Ampat -- a globally renowned marine tourism destination known for its crystal-clear waters and rich biodiversity.

The findings of the inspection will inform policy recommendations to the Energy and Mineral Resources Minister for further action, he added.

Currently, operations at Gag Nikel are under temporary suspension following pressure from local communities and environmental groups, as well as a directive from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

“In general, the reclamation work on Gag Island is quite good, but we will wait for the full report from the mining inspectors,” Tri added.

Heavy-duty vehicles belonging to mining company Gag Nikel are parked on Gag Island in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)

Five Nickel Miners in Raja Ampat

The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region. These include Gag Nikel, Anugerah Surya Pratama, Kawei Sejahtera Mining, Mulia Raymond Perkasa, and Nurham. Of the five, Gag Nikel is the only company still actively mining nickel, with a concession area covering 13,136 hectares.

Gag Nikel and Anugerah Surya Pratama received their licenses from the central government, while the remaining three firms operate under permits issued by the Raja Ampat regency government.

In addition to Gag Island, the ministry also plans to inspect four other islands in Raja Ampat, including Kawe Island, which previously hosted nickel mining operations. According to Tri, mining on Kawe ceased in 2024 after producing approximately 700,000 tons of nickel.

Tri said the ministry’s evaluation goes beyond mining activity and includes the environmental sustainability of coastal zones and small islands.

In 2023, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court issued a ruling banning mining activities in coastal areas and on small islands -- a key legal development that now frames all regulatory decisions in archipelagic regions like Raja Ampat.

