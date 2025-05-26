No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

Antara
June 8, 2025 | 3:20 pm
SHARE
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, right, and Southwest Papua Governor Elisa Kambu inspect a mining site on Gag Island in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, right, and Southwest Papua Governor Elisa Kambu inspect a mining site on Gag Island in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)

Raja Ampat. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has conducted an on-site inspection of Gag Island in Raja Ampat and concluded there is no significant environmental damage from nickel mining activities, despite growing public concern over ecological risks in the area.

The inspection, conducted over the weekend, was aimed at evaluating the environmental impact of operations by Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam).

Tri Winarno, Director General of Mineral and Coal at the ministry, who accompanied the visit, said aerial observations showed no visible damage to the island’s coastal areas.

“We observed from above that there was no coastal sedimentation. Overall, the mining operation appears to be free of major issues,” Tri said on Sunday.

Advertisement

To verify the initial findings, the ministry also deployed a team of mining inspectors to assess multiple Mining Business License Areas (WIUP) across Raja Ampat -- a globally renowned marine tourism destination known for its crystal-clear waters and rich biodiversity.

The findings of the inspection will inform policy recommendations to the Energy and Mineral Resources Minister for further action, he added.

Read More:
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

Currently, operations at Gag Nikel are under temporary suspension following pressure from local communities and environmental groups, as well as a directive from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

“In general, the reclamation work on Gag Island is quite good, but we will wait for the full report from the mining inspectors,” Tri added.

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Heavy-duty vehicles belonging to mining company Gag Nikel are parked on Gag Island in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)

Five Nickel Miners in Raja Ampat
The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region. These include Gag Nikel, Anugerah Surya Pratama, Kawei Sejahtera Mining, Mulia Raymond Perkasa, and Nurham. Of the five, Gag Nikel is the only company still actively mining nickel, with a concession area covering 13,136 hectares.

Gag Nikel and Anugerah Surya Pratama received their licenses from the central government, while the remaining three firms operate under permits issued by the Raja Ampat regency government.

In addition to Gag Island, the ministry also plans to inspect four other islands in Raja Ampat, including Kawe Island, which previously hosted nickel mining operations. According to Tri, mining on Kawe ceased in 2024 after producing approximately 700,000 tons of nickel.

Read More:
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

Tri said the ministry’s evaluation goes beyond mining activity and includes the environmental sustainability of coastal zones and small islands.

In 2023, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court issued a ruling banning mining activities in coastal areas and on small islands -- a key legal development that now frames all regulatory decisions in archipelagic regions like Raja Ampat.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business 3 hours ago

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem
Business Jun 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm

Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

 The Forestry Ministry noted that Raja Ampat is home to one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and holds significant cultural value.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News Jun 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.
Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 5:35 pm

Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030

 Indonesia may create 6.2M direct jobs by 2030 in power, mining, and EV sectors, with a major push for green and sustainable occupations.
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News May 30, 2025 | 6:00 pm

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business May 26, 2025 | 8:03 pm

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence
News May 26, 2025 | 7:00 pm

Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

 Bahlil suggests Indonesia’s oil import dependence may be intentional sabotage as gov’t tightens sector oversight after Pertamina scandal.
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
Business May 26, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Chinese investors actually execute their investment proposals.
'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access
Business May 26, 2025 | 2:26 pm

'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

 “Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.

The Latest

Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban
News 16 minutes ago

Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban

 “Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride,” Deby said.
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business 3 hours ago

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years

 Finding a common ground with 27 European countries in the trade talks is not as simple, minister Airlangga says.
Coco Gauff Defeats Top-Ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 Sets to Win Her First French Open Title
News 16 hours ago

Coco Gauff Defeats Top-Ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 Sets to Win Her First French Open Title

 It was the first No. 1 vs No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Williams defeated Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
Business 17 hours ago

Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access

 Within one to two years of CEPA implementation, 80 percent of Indonesia’s exports to the EU will enjoy zero tariffs.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED