No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite

Purwakarta. Ceramics producers in Purwakarta, West Java, have reported a halt in orders from the United States this year, despite multiple successful exports to the market in 2024.

Local officials suspect that protectionist trade policies under US President Donald Trump's administration have led American buyers to postpone or cancel their orders.

The Plered District in Purwakarta is recognized as a major hub for the artisan ceramics industry, providing a vital source of income for many residents.

According to data from the Plered Ceramics Research and Development Center, the district exported 15 containers of ceramics to international markets in 2024, including six to the US. Each container was valued at up to Rp 600 million ($35,575).

However, as of April this year, only two containers had been shipped to Europe, with no deliveries recorded to the US.

"US trade policies have hampered export sales for ceramics producers, with several reporting postponements of US orders due to the new US tariff regime," said Mumun Maemunah, head of the Plered Ceramics Research and Development Center.

Mumun warned that if the situation persists, sales revenue will drop significantly, affecting around 700 ceramic-making units in the district. She noted that 30 percent of these businesses rely heavily on exports. Some producers have already started furloughing workers as a result.

Local pottery maker Eman Sulaeman, a regular participant in the annual Indonesia International Furniture Expo (IFEX), said he usually secured three container-loads of orders from US buyers each year. However, at the latest IFEX last month, he received none -- a potential revenue loss of around Rp 500 million.

"I used to sell three containers of ceramics to the US annually, but this year we have no orders, and even European orders remain uncertain," Eman said.

He added that he is considering new strategies, such as expanding export destinations to Asian countries and boosting domestic sales, though at lower price points, to reduce reliance on the US market.

Indonesia has several artisan ceramics centers that have thrived through generations, including Kasongan and Pundong in Yogyakarta, Jimbaran in Bali, and Dinoyo in East Java.

While Indonesian exports of artisan ceramics and porcelains remain modest -- valued at around $25 million a year -- the industry provides crucial employment opportunities for economically vulnerable groups, including the elderly, housewives, and unskilled job seekers, particularly in rural areas.

The Trump administration has imposed a 10 percent baseline tariff on Indonesian goods while threatening an additional 32 percent that may come into effect in the next three months.

