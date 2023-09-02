Saturday, September 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 2, 2023 | 7:29 pm
SHARE
Malaysian Investment Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN Investment Forum in Jakarta on September 2, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Malaysian Investment Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN Investment Forum in Jakarta on September 2, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The upcoming 2024 presidential election does not seem to be much of a concern for Malaysian investors when deciding to invest in their close neighbor Indonesia.

According to Malaysian Investment Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, his country’s investors care more about the results of the feasibility study, which helps businesses gauge the success rate of the project that they are about to invest in. In other words, Malaysian investors want to know more about the financial returns if they put their money into Indonesia. A feasibility study also lays out the potential costs and risks if they decide to pursue the project.

“When it comes to investment, most Malaysian investors will look at the long term. They will look at the potentials of Indonesia, including the policies and consistency,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters on the sidelines of Jakarta’s ASEAN Investment Forum on Saturday.

“I don’t think there will be much concern about the presidential election that will happen on Feb. 14 next year. What’s more important is the commercial viability and the feasibility study. We look at the returns, etc. So the [election] is not much of a concern from my understanding when I speak to the investors," Tengku Zafrul said.

Advertisement

Government data shows Malaysia's investment in Indonesia in January-June 2023 totaled $1.5 billion. This money went to 1,958 projects across the Indonesian archipelago. Malaysia was Indonesia’s sixth largest source of foreign direct investment over the said period, just behind the US which invested $1.6 billion.

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conversing inside a golf car after taking a trip around the Bogor Botanical Gardens on Jan. 9, 2023. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Bogor Palace earlier this year unveiled some major investments for Nusantara, namely Indonesia’s new capital city project that lies in East Kalimantan. Anwar’s visit saw the handover of 11 letters of intent from 10 Malaysian companies. The said investments covered waste management and health, among others. Tengku Zafrul said that more MoUs have come to Nusantara since then, particularly from Sarawak, a Malaysian state which is bordered by the East Kalimantan province.

“We are slowly looking at other new possibilities as well. The feasibility studies are ongoing. The relevant companies are eagerly waiting to complete their feasibility study so they can proceed with the investment in Nusantara,” Tengku Zafrul said.

As of August 7, 19 countries had expressed their willingness to invest in the project, according to the Nusantara capital authority body. They, however, did not go into details on who these 19 countries were. Nusantara has so far received 262 letters of intent, of which, 29 of them revolve around energy-related projects. As many as 42 non-disclosure agreements have been signed.

Read More:
S. Korea Waits for Election Results Before Investing in Nusantara

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study
Business 3 hours ago

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study

 Malaysian investors pay more attention to the feasibility study before investing in Indonesia.
Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies
News 6 hours ago

Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies

 His rise came at the expense of Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, who has aspired to become a running mate for Anies.
India Launches Spacecraft to Study The Sun
Tech 8 hours ago

India Launches Spacecraft to Study The Sun

 The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere and solar wind.
ASEAN Sees 570 Pct Rise in EV Investment in 2022
Business 8 hours ago

ASEAN Sees 570 Pct Rise in EV Investment in 2022

 ASEAN suddenly saw a triple-digit growth in EV investment last year, which Malaysia attributed to the bloc’s stability, among others.
Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute
News 23 hours ago

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute

 Party founder SBY criticized Anies for being "dishonest" and admitted that supporting him in the first place had been a mistake.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
1
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
2
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
3
Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
4
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party
5
Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED