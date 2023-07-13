Thursday, July 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Number of Air Traffic, Passengers Grows to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Indah Handayani
July 13, 2023 | 4:38 pm
SHARE
Workers unload cargo from a Citilink plane at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on February 8, 2023. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)
Workers unload cargo from a Citilink plane at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on February 8, 2023. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)

Jakarta. State-run airport operator Angkasa Pura I announced on Thursday that the combined number of air passengers at the 15 airports under its management has reached 33.1 million in the first half of this year. 

This accounts for 87 percent of the passenger figures recorded in the first half of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. 

The number of cargo and passenger aircraft traffic stood at 274,906, which is 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels.

"Cargo plane traffic made up the majority of overall air traffic in those airports, totaling 223,473 flights," Angkasa Pura I CEO Faik Fahmi said in a statement. 

Advertisement

He further highlighted that the volume of cargo plane traffic has exceeded the figures recorded in the first half of 2019, reaching 103 percent.

Several factors have contributed to the strong recovery in airport traffic, including the occurrence of Ramadan holidays, Hajj pilgrimage flights, and a series of long holidays during this period, according to Fahmi. 

He said the relaxed air transportation requirements issued by the government for both domestic and international flights as a contributing factor.

In the first half of the year, Angkasa Pura I airports served 26.3 million domestic flight passengers and 6.7 million international flight passengers. The air traffic figures comprised 234,945 domestic flights and 39,961 international flights.

Looking ahead, Angkasa Pura I aims to serve a total of 68 million passengers by 2023, according to Fahmi. The upcoming MotoGP race in Mandalika and the year-end holiday season are anticipated to further boost air traffic volume in the coming months.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Leader of Thai Election Winner Falls Short in Vote for Prime Minister
News 2 hours ago

Leader of Thai Election Winner Falls Short in Vote for Prime Minister

 Pita Limjaroenrat won 324 votes in the first round of balloting, short of the majority of 376 needed to become prime minister.
Gov’t Launches 14 New Public Service Malls
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Gov’t Launches 14 New Public Service Malls

 The public service malls aim to improve public services through four platforms: direct service, mobile, self-service, and electronic.
ASEAN, China Agree on South China Sea’s Code of Conduct Guidelines
News 5 hours ago

ASEAN, China Agree on South China Sea’s Code of Conduct Guidelines

 This guidelines are set to bring ASEAN and China a step closer to the long-awaited code of conduct on the South China Sea.
Number of Air Traffic, Passengers Grows to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
Business 5 hours ago

Number of Air Traffic, Passengers Grows to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

 The number of cargo and passenger aircraft traffic stood at 274,906, which is 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels.
Australia to Give ASEAN A$775M Development Aid This Year
News 8 hours ago

Australia to Give ASEAN A$775M Development Aid This Year

 The A$775 million development assistance is part of Australia's strategy to deepen its engagement with ASEAN.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Thailand Says Past Meeting on Myanmar Remains within ASEAN Framework
1
Thailand Says Past Meeting on Myanmar Remains within ASEAN Framework
2
Lavrov Stays Tight-Lipped after Talks with Indonesia, China
3
ASEAN Urges 5 States to Sign Commitments to Never Using Nukes in Region
4
Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia
5
New Railway Networks LRT, MRT, High-Speed Train Bring Beneficial Economic Impacts
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED