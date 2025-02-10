Number of IDX Individual Investors Surpasses 15 Million

A worker passes by a stock monitor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)
Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) announced on Monday that the number of registered individual investors has exceeded 15 million as of January 31, marking a significant milestone for the country’s capital market.

IDX President Director Iman Rachman said this achievement reinforces the stock market’s role as a new driver of Indonesia’s economic growth.

“The capital market has the potential to contribute significantly to Indonesia’s economic growth,” Iman said in Jakarta.

To fulfill this role, he emphasized the need for support from the government, regulators, corporations, and investors to create an inclusive, transparent, and globally competitive capital market.

According to IDX data, the number of individual investors reached 15.16 million at the end of January, reflecting an increase of 289,527 from the previous month.

“This growth demonstrates the rising public confidence in stock ownership as a long-term investment option,” Iman added.

The IDX aims to welcome 66 new listed companies this year, a significant rise from 41 new listings in 2023. If achieved, this would push the total number of listed companies past the 1,000 mark.

The record for the highest number of new listings in a single year was set in 2023 when 79 companies joined the bourse.

As of February 7, the IDX has received initial public offering (IPO) applications from at least 18 companies, each with assets exceeding Rp 250 billion ($15.3 million). These companies operate in various sectors, including healthcare, energy, and transportation.

So far this year, eight companies have completed their IPOs, raising a total capital of Rp 3.7 trillion ($226.3 million).

