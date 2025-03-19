Nusantara Gets Rp 2.42 Trillion Investment for Hotels, Offices & EV Charging Stations

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
March 19, 2025 | 12:13 pm
SHARE
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomed the arrival of the delegations from friendly countries at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, on February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomed the arrival of the delegations from friendly countries at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, on February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Nusantara. The Nusantara Capital Authority signed a cooperation agreement with five private investors on Tuesday, securing a total investment of Rp 2.42 trillion ($146.5 million).

Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said the funds will be directed toward developing hotels, office buildings, an entertainment district, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the nation's future capital, Nusantara. 

"Today, we signed a cooperation agreement and a notarial land utilization agreement. This is a direct investment worth Rp 2.42 trillion," Basuki said.

The five investors and their respective sectors include:

Advertisement
  • Citadel Group Indonesia – Lifestyle center
  • Berkat Kalimantan Abadi – Food and beverage center
  • Perintis Pondasi Teknotama – Office buildings and EV charging stations
  • Perintis Power Investment – Mixed-use development
  • Sentra Unggul Nusantara – Commercial area

To meet the capital relocation timeline, investors must begin construction this year. The projects are expected to be completed within three years, aligning with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive for full infrastructure readiness by 2028.

"Previously, the deadline was 1.5 years, but now, with much of the main infrastructure already in place, construction must begin this year," Basuki explained.

With this investment, the development of Nusantara is gaining momentum, pushing forward its transformation into a future capital that will serve as Indonesia’s new government center.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

OJK Eases Buyback Rules to Stabilize Market
Business 28 minutes ago

OJK Eases Buyback Rules to Stabilize Market

 Indonesia’s OJK allows listed firms to buy back shares without shareholder approval, aiming to stabilize stocks amid market volatility.
How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes
Business 1 hours ago

How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes

 Learn how trading halts prevent market panic and explore Indonesia’s biggest stock crashes, from the Bali bombing to the COVID-19 crisis.
Nusantara Gets Rp 2.42 Trillion Investment for Hotels, Offices & EV Charging Stations
Business 1 hours ago

Nusantara Gets Rp 2.42 Trillion Investment for Hotels, Offices & EV Charging Stations

 The Nusantara Capital Authority Signs Cooperation Agreement with Five Private Investors, Total Investment of Rp 2.42 Trillion.
Jakarta Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for 2025 Eid Homecoming Security
News 2 hours ago

Jakarta Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for 2025 Eid Homecoming Security

 Jakarta deploys 4,000 security personnel for the 2025 Eid homecoming, with 100 security posts set up to ensure smooth and safe travel.
Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing

 Indonesia and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union are currently negotiating a free trade agreement.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
4
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
5
Indonesia vs. Australia: Can the Garuda Stun the Socceroos in Sydney?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED