Nusantara Secures Rp 1.2 Trillion Investment for Public Facilities

Yovanda Noni
February 25, 2025 | 12:01 pm
SHARE
The Head of the Ibu Kota Nusantara Authority (IKN), Basuki Hadimuljono, speaks during a gathering in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Handout)
The Head of the Ibu Kota Nusantara Authority (IKN), Basuki Hadimuljono, speaks during a gathering in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. The Nusantara Authority has signed agreements on land utilization permits and asset allocations with four private investors and a state university, paving the way for Rp 1.2 trillion ($73 million) in investments for public facilities in Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, East Kalimantan.

The agreements, signed on Monday, involve Surabaya State University and four construction companies: Balikpapan Ready Mix Nusantara, Berkah Bersinar Abadi Brantas Abipraya, and Puri Persada Lampung.

These entities will develop mixed-use buildings, office spaces, hotels, and a university campus in Nusantara as part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure expansion.

Nusantara Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono said the agreements provide legal certainty for the projects and solidify investors' commitments to begin construction in 2025.

Advertisement

“This agreement represents a purely private investment of Rp 1.2 trillion. The signing ensures that land is available for development and that all necessary permits have been granted,” Basuki said during the signing event at the Public Works Ministry in Jakarta.

Agung Wicaksono, Deputy for Financing and Investment at the Nusantara Authority, said the signing marks another step forward for private investment in the new capital.

“With these agreements, investors can proceed with construction immediately, without waiting for a formal groundbreaking ceremony,” Agung said.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
News 4 hours ago

Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health

 “To see him suffer hurts,” said Robert Pietro, a Romanian seminarian who stood at the prayer holding a small, fragrant candle in tribute.
Prosecutors Detail Pertamina Graft Scandal as Second CEO Confirmed as Suspect
News 5 hours ago

Prosecutors Detail Pertamina Graft Scandal as Second CEO Confirmed as Suspect

 Yoki Firnandi, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping, is the second boss of Pertamina's subsidiary to be named suspect in the scandal.
Nusantara Secures Rp 1.2 Trillion Investment for Public Facilities
Business 6 hours ago

Nusantara Secures Rp 1.2 Trillion Investment for Public Facilities

 These entities will develop mixed-use buildings, office spaces, hotels, and a university campus in Nusantara.
Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan
News 7 hours ago

Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan

 The government will also replace the usual stainless steel tray with a paper bag.
Stay or Leave? Indonesian Youth Split Over Career Opportunities at Home and Abroad
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Stay or Leave? Indonesian Youth Split Over Career Opportunities at Home and Abroad

 Indonesia’s youth debate between #KaburAjaDulu, seeking jobs abroad, and #ProduktifDiNegeriSendiri, building careers at home.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
3
Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets
4
Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
5
Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED