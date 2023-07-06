OJK Settles 70% of Financial Service Complaints

Jakarta. During the first half of 2023, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) recorded a total of 10,071 public complaints regarding services in the financial sector. Out of this number, around 79.06 percent, or 7,962 complaints, have been successfully resolved through internal dispute resolution involving financial services providers.

Friderica Widyasari Dewi, the Executive Head of Supervision of Financial Services Business Behavior, Education, and Consumer Protection at OJK, disclosed that the remaining 2,109 complaints are currently under investigation. These complaints were submitted through the consumer protection application (APPK).

"OJK continues to encourage the resolution of complaints, both those indicating disputes and those classified as violations," Friderica said during a press conference following the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Regarding the breakdown by sectors, 4,663 complaints were related to the banking sector, 2,402 complaints were related to the fintech industry, 1,957 complaints were related to the financing company industry, 869 complaints were related to the insurance industry, and the remaining complaints were associated with the capital market sector.

In addition to the resolved complaints, OJK identified 36 cases indicating violations by financial services providers. Furthermore, 933 disputes were referred to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Institution. In the same period, OJK received a total of 144,151 consumer service requests from January to June 2023.

