OJK Takes Over Crypto Asset Supervisory Role from Bappebti

Prisma Ardianto
December 29, 2024 | 8:56 pm
SHARE
FILE - An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram, May 12, 2021, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram, May 12, 2021, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Jakarta. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has issued a new regulation formalizing its forthcoming role as the supervisory authority over crypto assets in Indonesia, a role currently held by the Trade Ministry’s Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti).

OJK Regulation No. 27/2024 aims to prepare for the transition of crypto asset oversight from Bappebti, ensuring readiness for this significant shift. However, a superior government regulation to facilitate the transition has not yet been issued. Typically, such regulations are based on existing government laws or directives.

Ismail Riyadi, OJK’s acting head of the financial literacy, inclusion, and communication department, said the new regulation is grounded in Law No. 4/2023 on the development and empowerment of the financial sector. This law grants the OJK authority to regulate and oversee the use of information technology in the financial sector, which includes crypto assets.

“To manage the transition of crypto asset oversight from Bappebti, OJK has outlined three phases. The first is the soft landing strategy during the initial transition phase, followed by the strengthening phase, and finally, the development phase,” Ismail said in a recent statement.

The new regulation seeks to adopt existing Bappebti regulations while incorporating enhancements to align with best practices in the financial sector. It emphasizes the transparent, efficient, and orderly trade of financial assets.

Ismail explained that the regulation is designed to bolster risk management, market integrity, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering measures, thereby improving consumer protection within the sector.

“The OJK regulation mandates digital financial asset traders to acquire government permits and submit regular and incidental reports,” Ismail added.

The regulation will take effect on January 10, 2025.

In a separate statement, Bappebti Secretary Olvy Andrianita confirmed that the agency will collaborate with the OJK and the central bank to establish a transition team to oversee the handover of responsibilities.

Tags:
#Crypto
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

OJK Takes Over Crypto Asset Supervisory Role from Bappebti
Business 2 hours ago

OJK Takes Over Crypto Asset Supervisory Role from Bappebti

 The regulation is designed to bolster risk management, market integrity, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering measures.
N. Sumatra Authorities Detain Bangladeshi National for Smuggling Compatriots
News 2 hours ago

N. Sumatra Authorities Detain Bangladeshi National for Smuggling Compatriots

 The victims had reportedly been promised jobs in Australia by an agency in Bangladesh after paying 27,000 ringgits ($6,037) each.
Death Toll in South Korean Plane Crash Rises to 124
News 8 hours ago

Death Toll in South Korean Plane Crash Rises to 124

 Emergency officials in Muan said the plane’s landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.
Plane Burst Into Flames in South Korea, Killing At Least 85
News 11 hours ago

Plane Burst Into Flames in South Korea, Killing At Least 85

 Rescuers raced to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the town of Muan.
‘It’s Not That I Want to Forgive Graft Convicts’: Prabowo
News 12 hours ago

‘It’s Not That I Want to Forgive Graft Convicts’: Prabowo

 Prabowo recently clarified his statement on wanting to forgive graft convicts in exchange for returning the stolen assets.
News Index

Most Popular

Business Tycoon Budi Said Sentenced to 15 Years for Fraudulent Antam Gold Purchases
1
Business Tycoon Budi Said Sentenced to 15 Years for Fraudulent Antam Gold Purchases
2
Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin
3
Over 206,000 Ferry Passengers Enter Bali in A Week 
4
Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation
5
Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in West Java
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED