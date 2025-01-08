Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output

Investor Daily
June 23, 2025 | 12:50 pm
SHARE
Live cattle from Australia are unloaded from a ship at Belawan Port in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)
Live cattle from Australia are unloaded from a ship at Belawan Port in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)

Jakarta. A total of 39 Indonesian businesses have collectively invested Rp 2.24 trillion ($135.7 million) to import more than 20,000 live cattle from Australia in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Agriculture Ministry. The effort forms part of a broader national strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and dairy production, supporting President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.

The imported cattle -- 20,418 head in total -- were shipped from Australia via sea and air in stages, and are being raised domestically for meat and milk production. The livestock includes 9,736 dairy cows and 10,682 beef cattle.

The investment comes amid sweeping policy reforms by the Indonesian government aimed at revitalizing the livestock sector. These include the removal of previous import restrictions on live cattle, as well as a suite of investor-friendly measures such as import duty exemptions, tax holidays, subsidized credit at 3 percent interest, land lease incentives, and infrastructure support.

According to the Agriculture Ministry’s Directorate General of Livestock and Animal Health, as of June 3, 2025, private-sector commitments totaled 48,754 dairy cows from 193 investors and 52,514 beef cattle from 82 investors.

Advertisement

Driving Toward Self-Sufficiency
The large-scale import initiative aligns with the government’s goal of significantly expanding Indonesia’s domestic cattle population. Speaking last week, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sudaryono said that the private sector is being invited to play a central role in boosting local cattle numbers to meet growing demand for meat and dairy.

Read More:
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply

“We see a major need for beef and milk to support the free nutritious meal program. Therefore, we’re opening investment opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors,” Sudaryono said.

He clarified that the state budget is not being used to purchase livestock directly; instead, the government is positioning itself as a facilitator for private-sector investment in live cattle breeding and production -- a shift from past practices that focused on meat imports.

The current strategy aims to resolve long-standing supply shortfalls by building a productive cattle base in Indonesia, particularly through breeding programs and sustainable farming models.

In the near term, the government plans to import an additional 2,000 pregnant cows as part of its effort to reach a target of 1 million cattle by 2029.

Read More:
Indonesia Reopens Live Cattle Imports from Australia

The new investment wave follows recent statements from Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, who confirmed the removal of quotas on live cattle imports. The deregulation allows importers to bring in livestock without volume limits, whether for fattening, slaughter, or dairy production -- a move expected to further invigorate the domestic livestock industry.
 

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
Business 1 hours ago

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output

 The government has lifted restrictions on live cattle imports and offers incentives to boost domestic meat and dairy production.
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
Business Jun 15, 2025 | 8:17 pm

Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply

 Indonesia plans to import up to 2 million live cattle over the next five years, including 1.2 million dedicated to dairy production.
Vietnam, Qatar to Invest in Indonesia’s Cattle Farming
Business Jan 30, 2025 | 9:55 pm

Vietnam, Qatar to Invest in Indonesia’s Cattle Farming

 Vietnam and Qatari investors are eyeing Indonesia's cattle farming as the country wants to import live cows to support free meal program.
Indonesia to Import 400,000 Cattle as School Meal Program Begins
Business Jan 8, 2025 | 3:08 pm

Indonesia to Import 400,000 Cattle as School Meal Program Begins

 About 200,000 of those cattle are expected to be dairy cows.

The Latest

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
Business 1 hours ago

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output

 The government has lifted restrictions on live cattle imports and offers incentives to boost domestic meat and dairy production.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case
News 3 hours ago

Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case

 The former minister vows full cooperation in the AGO investigation into alleged corruption during the school digitalization push.
Thunder Beat Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 for First NBA Title
News 3 hours ago

Thunder Beat Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 for First NBA Title

 Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers.
Indonesia Seeks Joint Venture Fertilizer Plant with Russia
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Joint Venture Fertilizer Plant with Russia

 Indonesia would increase crude palm oil (CPO) exports to Russia, while in return, Russia would facilitate beef exports to Indonesia.
News Index

Most Popular

USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
1
USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
4
Indonesia’s Housing Drama: Can You Really Live in a Tiny Home?
5
Second Bomb Threat in Three Days Forces Saudia Plane to Land in N. Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED