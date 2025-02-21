Over 450 Workers at Sanken Indonesia Face Imminent Layoffs

Eka Jaya Saputra, Antara
February 21, 2025 | 9:52 pm
SHARE
This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2025, shows the company logo of Sanken Indonesia at its factory in Cikarang, Bekasi. (B-Universe Photo/Eka Jaya Saputra)
This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2025, shows the company logo of Sanken Indonesia at its factory in Cikarang, Bekasi. (B-Universe Photo/Eka Jaya Saputra)

Bekasi. Japanese electronics company Sanken Electric has announced plans to shut down its factory in Cikarang, Bekasi, leading to the inevitable layoff of over 450 workers.

The factory is set to cease operations in June 2025 as part of Sanken’s strategy to refocus on its core business operations in Japan.

Dedi Supriyanto, chairman of the labor union at Sanken Indonesia, said that management had informed employees about the closure plan as early as February 2024.

“We were shocked by the decision, but at the same time, we appreciate management for notifying us well in advance before production completely halts in June 2025. This has given us about a year and a half to prepare,” Dedi said in Cikarang.

Advertisement

He added that the decision came from Sanken’s headquarters in Japan, citing the factory's inability to meet production targets.

Workers are demanding severance payments equivalent to 60 times their monthly salaries, in accordance with labor laws, Dedi said.

“Management has shown a commitment to handling this matter properly and ensuring workers receive fair severance packages,” he noted. However, the current severance offer stands at six months' salary.

Government Clarifies Factory Closure Not Due to Business Climate
Separately, an Industry Ministry official in Jakarta confirmed that the factory closure was unrelated to Indonesia’s business environment.

“It is important to clarify that Sanken Indonesia’s decision to shut down production here is not influenced by Indonesia’s business climate, but rather a policy decision from the company’s headquarters in Japan,” said Setia Diarta, the ministry’s Director General of Metal, Machinery, Transportation, and Electronic Industries.

Setia clarified Sanken Indonesia in Cikarang is a separate entity from Sanken Argawidja in Tangerang, which manufactures home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators.

“Sanken Indonesia specializes in producing switched-mode power supply (SMPS) units, with an annual capacity of 3.95 million units, and transformers, with a capacity of 4.32 million units. These components are supplied to the automotive and electronics industries,” Setia explained.

According to him, Sanken Indonesia stopped receiving technological and design updates after Sanken Electric sold its SMPS and transformer division to another Japanese company.

“The factory has been experiencing financial losses because Sanken Indonesia continues producing items that are no longer part of Sanken Electric’s core business. The company has now shifted its focus to the semiconductor industry,” Setia added.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Over 450 Workers at Sanken Indonesia Face Imminent Layoffs
Business 21 minutes ago

Over 450 Workers at Sanken Indonesia Face Imminent Layoffs

 Sanken Indonesia in Cikarang is a separate entity from Sanken Argawidja in Tangerang, which manufactures home appliances.
Astra Sets Ambitious Goal on 68th Anniversary
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Astra Sets Ambitious Goal on 68th Anniversary

 The Indonesian conglomerate Astra is celebrating its 68th anniversary with a goal of continuing to contribute to the country’s progress.
Trump’s Attempts to Denigrate Zelensky Leads to Surge in Ukrainian Unity
News 2 hours ago

Trump’s Attempts to Denigrate Zelensky Leads to Surge in Ukrainian Unity

 Even some of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s harshest critics have rallied around him and feelings of unity have surged again.
PDI-P Mayors and Regents Gather in Yogyakarta Amid Uncertainty
News 3 hours ago

PDI-P Mayors and Regents Gather in Yogyakarta Amid Uncertainty

 The retreat, organized by President Prabowo Subianto, was intended for hundreds of newly elected governors, mayors, and regents.
Celebrating its 53rd Anniversary, Petrosea Continues to Grow & Evolve through Synergy & Collaboration
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Celebrating its 53rd Anniversary, Petrosea Continues to Grow & Evolve through Synergy & Collaboration

 Petrosea is celebrating its 53rd anniversary this year.
News Index

Most Popular

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
1
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
2
Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest
3
What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law
4
Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
5
Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED