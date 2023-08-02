Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Paint Company Avian Books $53 Million Profit

Zsazya Senorita
August 2, 2023 | 6:25 pm
Avian Brands office in Jakarta. (Handout)
Avian Brands office in Jakarta. (Handout)

Jakarta. Paint and coating company Avia Avian (AVIA) on Wednesday announced a net profit of Rp 806.6 billion ($53 million) for the first half of 2023, marking a 3.9 percent year-on-year increase.

The company reported robust revenue of Rp 3.5 trillion, indicating a 3.8 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Among the various product segments, water-proof coatings contributed significantly to the overall sales at 25.7 percent, followed by wall paints and wood and iron paints at 23.7 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.

Additionally, the Avian brand is involved in the production and sale of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, which accounted for 12.9 percent of the first-half sales.

Avian maintains a substantial presence across Indonesia with 114 distribution centers and 37 major distributors operated by partners. These distribution channels are supported by Avian's own fleets, capable of executing up to 10,000 deliveries per day.

"We are committed to providing quality services, exemplified by our introduction of one-day delivery to customers," noted Andreas Timothy Hadikrisno, Avian’s Head of Investor Relations.

Furthermore, Avian products are readily available in over 56,000 construction and home improvement stores throughout Indonesia, underscoring the company's extensive market reach.

