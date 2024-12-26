Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says

Antara
May 12, 2025 | 8:56 pm
SHARE
People walk by the Panasonic booth during CES International in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People walk by the Panasonic booth during CES International in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jakarta. The Industry Ministry confirmed that Panasonic Holdings' global workforce reduction does not impact its operations in Indonesia. The Japanese multinational recently announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide, with half of the cuts taking place in Japan and the other half in overseas operations. Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arif assured that Indonesia remains a critical production hub for Panasonic in Southeast Asia.

"The layoffs at Panasonic Holdings have not affected its operations in Indonesia. In fact, the Indonesian factories serve as a key export base, supplying products to over 80 countries, showcasing the strength of Indonesia's electronics industry competitiveness," said Arif in a statement on Monday.

The global job cuts, amounting to approximately 4 percent of Panasonic's 230,000-strong workforce, are part of the company's strategy to become a leaner and more efficient organization. This includes early retirement offers in Japan, as well as closures and consolidations of various global operations.

Read More:
Rising Costs, Layoffs Force Millions to Rethink Eid Homecoming Plans
Advertisement

Febri acknowledged that the utilization rate, which refers to the percentage of an industry’s total production capacity being used, was 50.64 percent in the first quarter of 2025, indicating that more than half of the industry's capacity remained unused. This is lower than the pre-pandemic rate of 75.6 percent.

"Global competition in the electronics sector is becoming increasingly intense. This is a reminder that technological transformation, productivity improvement, and operational efficiency are crucial for survival," he added.

The ministry is focused on boosting the industry's utilization rate through domestic market protection against imported electronic products, preserving existing investments, and attracting new investments.

"Indonesia’s domestic market is one of the largest in the region, and the government fully supports strengthening the industry through the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) policy," he said.

To further improve the sector, the Industry Ministry is implementing several programs aimed at increasing productivity in the electronics industry, including providing incentives, workforce training, and strengthening high-tech manufacturing ecosystems.

"We are optimistic that with the right policies and strong collaboration between industry players and the government, Indonesia's electronics sector will continue to grow and contribute significantly to the national economy," Febri concluded.

Meanwhile, Panasonic reported a 17.5 percent drop in profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with a profit of 366 billion yen ($2.5 billion), down from 443 billion yen the previous year. Sales totaled 8.46 trillion yen ($58 billion), a slight decline of 0.5 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the weak results to the slowing global economy and weaker demand for electric vehicles, although air conditioner and consumer electronics sales in Japan remained stable.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
Business 3 hours ago

Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says

 Panasonic's global job cuts won't affect its Indonesian operations, with the country remaining a key production hub in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia’s Media Hit by Layoffs, Ad Slump, and Rise of Fast Journalism
News May 9, 2025 | 5:20 pm

Indonesia’s Media Hit by Layoffs, Ad Slump, and Rise of Fast Journalism

 Indonesia’s media layoffs top 1,200 amid AI disruption, declining print, and fading public support for quality journalism.
Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says
Business May 9, 2025 | 10:22 am

Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says

 Indonesia currently imposes only around 370 NTBs. In contrast, China has more than 2,800 such policies and India over 2,500.
Gov't Proposes Journalism Endowment Fund as Layoffs Hit Indonesian Newsrooms
News May 3, 2025 | 7:16 pm

Gov't Proposes Journalism Endowment Fund as Layoffs Hit Indonesian Newsrooms

 Indonesia considers a public endowment fund to support media sustainability, with officials stressing the need to protect press independence
Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises
News Apr 28, 2025 | 5:16 pm

Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises

 Workers will rally in Jakarta on May Day, pressing for outsourcing bans, better wages, labor law revisions, and stronger anti-corruption eff
“My Saddest Eid”: Cirebon Factory Closure Leaves 1,126 Jobless, Workers Demand Rehire
Business Apr 6, 2025 | 4:18 pm

“My Saddest Eid”: Cirebon Factory Closure Leaves 1,126 Jobless, Workers Demand Rehire

 Over 1,000 Cirebon factory workers lose jobs days before Eid amid mass layoffs hitting Indonesia’s struggling textile industry.
Rising Costs, Layoffs Force Millions to Rethink Eid Homecoming Plans
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 10:31 am

Rising Costs, Layoffs Force Millions to Rethink Eid Homecoming Plans

 Eid homecoming costs in Indonesia are up 30% due to rising fuel prices, layoffs, and uncertainties, forcing many to cancel or cut expenses.
Deflation and Layoffs Weaken Indonesia’s Ramadan Spending
Business Mar 3, 2025 | 8:57 pm

Deflation and Layoffs Weaken Indonesia’s Ramadan Spending

 Indonesia’s Ramadan spending is set to slow as deflation, job losses, and weak consumer demand curb household spending and retail sales.
‘Not $1 Billion’: Indonesia Says Apple’s Investment Commitment Only $200M
Business Jan 23, 2025 | 1:14 pm

‘Not $1 Billion’: Indonesia Says Apple’s Investment Commitment Only $200M

 The $200 million figure includes capital expenditures such as land acquisition, construction costs, and equipment procurement.
Indonesia’s Textile Industry Faces Layoff Surge, Up to 280,000 Jobs at Risk
Business Dec 26, 2024 | 9:26 am

Indonesia’s Textile Industry Faces Layoff Surge, Up to 280,000 Jobs at Risk

 Manpower Ministry warns of a significant rise in layoffs in the textile sector, with job cuts potentially climbing from 80,000 to 240,000.

The Latest

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business 3 hours ago

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
Business 3 hours ago

Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says

 Panasonic's global job cuts won't affect its Indonesian operations, with the country remaining a key production hub in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia Plans to Restrict Import of Cassava, Tapioca to Protect Local Farmers
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Restrict Import of Cassava, Tapioca to Protect Local Farmers

 Indonesia plans import restrictions on cassava and tapioca to protect local farmers, amid rising imports, primarily from Vietnam.
Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News 5 hours ago

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’
News 5 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’

 Pope Leo XIV calls for release of jailed journalists, hails free press as vital to peace and justice in first public audience as pontiff.
News Index

Most Popular

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
1
Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
2
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
3
Bali Governor Rejects Gangster-Linked Group GRIB Jaya: 'No Place for Thugs'
4
Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
5
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED