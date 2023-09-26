Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue

Thresa Sandra Desfika
September 26, 2023 | 7:54 pm
SHARE
Board members of property firm Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in Jakarta, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Szazya Senorita)
Board members of property firm Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in Jakarta, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Szazya Senorita)

Jakarta. Real estate developer Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) plans to hold a rights issue by issuing 8 billion shares riding on the bullish trend of its stock which has increased by 58 percent in the past month and 210 percent over the last three months.

The price for the new stock issuance has yet to be disclosed but the company said on Tuesday it expected to raise nearly Rp 9.5 trillion from the corporate action.

"Shareholders entitled to the rights issue are those who remain on the list by November 28," PANI said in a filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the rights issue will be used to acquire more shares in seven property companies including Bumindo Mekar Wibawa, Cahaya Inti Sentosa, Jaya Indah Sentosa, Kemilau Karya Utama, Karunia Utama Selaras, Sumber Cipta Utama, and Sharindo Matratama. 

Advertisement

PANI is developing an upscale business district in Pantai Indah Kapuk, a coastal area in West Jakarta that sees a rapid growth of infrastructural projects following massive reclamation work to expand the land area.

PANI’s majority shareholder is Multi Artha Pratama -- a joint venture of two property giants Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group -- which owns an 88 percent stake.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue
Business 17 minutes ago

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue

 The price for the new stock issuance has yet to be disclosed but the company said on Tuesday it expected to raise nearly Rp 9.5 trillion.
KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live
Special Updates 1 hours ago

KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live

 KB Bukopin recently integrated all its existing digital platforms, namely KB Bukopin Mobile Banking, SMS Banking, and Wokee.
No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​
News 2 hours ago

No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

 The differences in opinions on who should be the next Indonesian president must not lead to cracks in the society, according to Jokowi.
Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading
Business 5 hours ago

Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading

 PNRE is in charge of becoming the trader within the Pertamina Group, according to Nicke as Indonesia launches its carbon exchange.
South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 
News 5 hours ago

South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 

 The show of force comes as concerns grow that North Korea is seeking Russian help in expanding its nuclear arsenal.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
1
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
2
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
3
Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce
4
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
5
Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED