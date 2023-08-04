Pelni Says Net Profit in 1st Half of 2023 Reaches 60% of Full-Year Target

Jakarta. State-owned shipping company Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia, or Pelni, has announced a robust financial performance, posting a net profit of Rp 113.32 billion in the first half of the year.

This marks a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year, representing 60 percent of the company’s full-year net profit target.

"We anticipate that our net profit for 2023 will surpass our initial target of Rp 190 billion by approximately 20 percent," Pelni's President Director Tri Andayani said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

During the first semester, the company also reported a revenue of Rp 2.65 trillion, which accounts for 48 percent of the full-year target.

In the same period, Pelni achieved the transport of 2.6 million passengers, indicating a substantial surge of 137 percent compared to figures from the first half of 2022. This notable increase can be attributed to the easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Furthermore, a reduction in regional flights led air passengers to opt for sea transport for inter-island travel.

"Traditionally, we have observed that passenger numbers decrease in the month following Eid, but this time we are seeing a continuous increase. This is also contributing to the rise in passengers during the first semester of 2023," Tri added.

Pelni operates 26 ferries and 41 routes, encompassing frontiers and remote islands.

Among its fleet, three ferries have been especially pivotal, serving the busiest routes and accommodating a substantial number of passengers during the first half of 2023. These routes connect main islands such as Java, Maluku, Papua, Sulawesi, and Kalimantan.

The KM Labobar facilitated the transportation of a total of 56,282 passengers during the period, navigating the route of Surabaya-Makassar-Bau Bau-Namlea-Ambon-Sorong-Manokwari-Nabire-Serui-Jayapura, and back.

The KM Dorolonda carried a total of 55,705 passengers along the Jakarta-Surabaya-Makassar-Bau Bau-Namlea-Ambon-Ternate-Bitung route.

The KM Bukit Siguntang recorded 48,788 passengers in total, servicing the Makassar-Pare Pare-Balikpapan-Tarakan-Nunukan route.

