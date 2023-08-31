Thursday, August 31, 2023
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment

BeritaSatu
August 31, 2023 | 12:53 pm
The photograph of PepsiCo products published on the company

Cikarang. US food and beverage giant PepsiCo has announced a substantial investment of $200 million to build a new snack factory in Indonesia. This move marks the company's return to the country after a four-year absence.

The factory, located in the West Java town of Cikarang, is currently under construction and is expected to become operational by 2025.

Encompassing an area of 60,000 square meters, the factory is set to generate a significant number of employment opportunities for Indonesians, PepsiCo Indonesia CEO Asif Mobin said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The primary focus of the new facility will be the production of snacks to meet the demands in halal-food markets in Indonesia and beyond.

"This venture marks just the beginning of our direct investment in Indonesia. We anticipate the manufacturing of other products on this site in the future," Asif said.

"While our immediate focus is on the Indonesian market, we hold ambitions of supplying export markets from this hub. Recognizing the rapid growth potential of the halal market, our goal is to cater to markets with a strong preference for halal products." 

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
