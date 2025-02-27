Pertamax Sales Steady Despite Fuel Tampering Allegations

Jakarta. Sales of Pertamax (RON 92) remain stable despite allegations that Pertamina’s subsidiary, Pertamina Patra Niaga, illegally mixed subsidized Pertalite (RON 90) with the higher-octane fuel, an executive said Wednesday.

Acting President Director Mars Ega Legowo acknowledged a brief 5 percent dip in Pertamax sales on Tuesday following the scandal but said the decline lasted only a day, with daily averages quickly returning to normal.

“The drop was temporary. Our overall sales remain steady,” Ega said during a parliamentary hearing.

He denied accusations of fuel tampering, stating that Pertamina Patra Niaga only adds approved additives without altering Pertamax’s Research Octane Number (RON), in compliance with government regulations.

The allegations surfaced amid a corruption probe by the Attorney General’s Office, which has led to the arrest of Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO Riva Siahaan and six others over suspected fraud in fuel distribution.

The scandal, which allegedly took place between 2018 and 2023, is estimated to have caused Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.

