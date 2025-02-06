Pertamina Criticizes Hotels, Restaurants for Using Subsidized 3-kg LPG

Muhammad Awaludin
February 6, 2025 | 2:58 am
SHARE
A man carries two subsidized 3-kg LPG canisters. The notice printed on the canisters reads "Only for the Poor." (Antara Photo)
A man carries two subsidized 3-kg LPG canisters. The notice printed on the canisters reads "Only for the Poor." (Antara Photo)

Mataram. State-owned energy company Pertamina revealed on Wednesday that several hotels and upscale restaurants have been using subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) despite government restrictions.

Under existing regulations, 3-kilogram LPG canisters are strictly reserved for low-income households and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said Ahad Rahedi, a spokesman for the company’s sales arm Pertamina Patra Niaga in the eastern region.

Following these findings, Pertamina has launched an internal investigation and vowed to take stern measures against distributors that have supplied subsidized LPG to large businesses.

“The regulations clearly state that the subsidized 3-kg LPG is intended for the poor and MSMEs. It is highly inappropriate for hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other large businesses to use subsidized LPG given their financial capacity,” Ahad said in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara. He did not disclose the names of the corporate offenders.

He added that such misuse has significant consequences, not only increasing the government’s subsidy burden but also reducing access to affordable LPG for those who genuinely need it.

To prevent further misuse, Pertamina Patra Niaga will tighten oversight of authorized distributors through unannounced inspections and sanctions against violators to ensure that subsidized LPG reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

Currently, 3-kg LPG canisters are priced at Rp 19,000 ($1.16) at the distributor level but can reach Rp 30,000 at retail stores. Despite this, it remains significantly cheaper than non-subsidized LPG, which costs over Rp 200,000 ($12.27) for a 12-kg canister.

Public Outcry Over LPG Shortages
Earlier this week, the widely sought-after 3-kg LPG canisters, commonly known as “melon canisters,” vanished from convenience stores and small retailers, sparking public outrage and criticism against the government.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia denied any LPG shortages, attributing the disruptions to a new distribution scheme.

To maintain affordable prices, the government banned unregistered retailers from selling 3-kg LPG, citing concerns that some had inflated prices. As a result, consumers were forced to purchase LPG only from authorized distributors.

However, the sudden absence of 3-kg LPG in convenience stores and local shops led to panic and confusion among consumers. In response to growing pressure, Bahlil reversed the decision, allowing regular shops to resume selling the product.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

More Than 100 Indian Migrants Deported by US Arrive Home
News 2 hours ago

More Than 100 Indian Migrants Deported by US Arrive Home

 India has cooperated with the US and said it is ready to accept the deported Indians after verification.
Pertamina Criticizes Hotels, Restaurants for Using Subsidized 3-kg LPG
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Criticizes Hotels, Restaurants for Using Subsidized 3-kg LPG

 Under existing regulations, 3-kilogram LPG canisters are strictly reserved for low-income households and MSMEs.
Ozzy Osbourne to Reunite with Black Sabbath Bandmates for 'Greatest' Show Ever
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Ozzy Osbourne to Reunite with Black Sabbath Bandmates for 'Greatest' Show Ever

 In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.
Prabowo Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle After 100-Day Performance Review
News 6 hours ago

Prabowo Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle After 100-Day Performance Review

 When asked whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle, Prabowo responded: “I already said it in plain Indonesian.”
Health Checks for All: A Historic Leap in Healthcare for Indonesia
Opinion 7 hours ago

Health Checks for All: A Historic Leap in Healthcare for Indonesia

 This initiative, offering free medical check-ups to 280 million Indonesians, is a commitment to equity, dignity, and progress for all.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
1
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
2
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
3
What We Know About Danantara, Indonesia’s Second Sovereign Wealth Fund
4
GoTo Denies Merger Talks with Grab for the Second Time
5
Lawyer Exposes Legal Flaws in Rp 1.5 Billion Court Ruling against Agnez Mo
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED