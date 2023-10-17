Pertamina Grand Prix at Mandalika Projected to Generate Rp 5.4 T Turnover 

Mandalika. The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia held at the Mandalika Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara set a new attendance record of 103,000 spectators. Furthermore, financial turnover from the MotoGP event is projected to reach Rp 5.4 trillion ($343.5 million), marking a 20 percent increase compared to last year's Rp 4.5 trillion turnover.

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga S Uno said ticket sales for MotoGP Mandalika reached 103,000, exceeding the initial target of 100,000.

"The financial turnover is still at an early (estimate), but we aim to achieve a 15-20 percent increase from last year," he said on Monday.

Deputy for Strategic Policy of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Dessy Ruhati, revealed that the final number will be announced after the ministry completes a survey by October 21.

Preliminary data indicates that hotel room occupancy, especially in zones 1 to 3 in Mandalika, Praya, and Mataram, reached 100 percent, with accommodation prices increasing 2-3 times from the normal price. The majority of visitors come from West Nusa Tenggara, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Bali, and Jakarta. The average spending by tourists during MotoGP Mandalika 2023 ranges from Rp 5 million to Rp 10 million per person.

Dessy estimates that ticket sales and expenses by tourists amount to Rp 914 billion. The breakdown includes Rp 73 billion in ticket sales and Rp 841 billion in tourist spending during the event. Dessy emphasized the importance of support and collaboration from various parties in the success of this event.

Of the MotoGP Mandalika attendees, 40 percent chose to stay in hotels, 26.67 percent opted to stay with relatives, 20 percent preferred homestays, and 13.33 percent selected villas and resorts. The majority of visitors used air travel (60 percent), followed by cars (26.67 percent), and motorcycles (6.67 percent). As many as 90 percent of visitors expressed their intention to return to Mandalika.

Dessy noted that 103 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were involved in MotoGP Mandalika 2023, with an average income increase of 36.55 percent for MSMEs. She also highlighted that the racers thoroughly enjoyed MotoGP without the hassle of visa or security concerns.

The Mataram City Government in West Nusa Tenggara Province is targeting restaurant tax revenue of Rp 2 billion in October 2023 as a result of the MotoGP event on October 13-15.

The Head of the Regional Financial Agency (BKD) of Mataram City, HM Syakirin Hukmi, said that MotoGP has become a significant attraction for the provincial capital, Mataram City.

Restaurant taxes currently represent the primary source of local revenue for Mataram City, and the increase in income from the restaurant sector in recent years has had a positive impact on the city's finances.

The shift in cultural preferences towards dining out or ordering food from restaurants has also contributed to the rapid growth of the restaurant sector in Mataram City. "Now there is a trend or a change in culture where people tend to dine out. Unlike in the past when we only ate out on special occasions," said Syakirin.



