Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards

Jakarta. State-owned energy company Pertamina reaffirmed that its fuel products meet government-mandated quality standards amid allegations of tampering and an ongoing corruption investigation.

To ensure product integrity, Pertamina conducted surprise inspections at multiple fuel stations in Jakarta, in collaboration with independent testing firms. The inspections confirmed that Pertamina’s fuel meets the required specifications.

“Besides conducting regular tests with the Research and Development Center for Oil and Gas Technology (Lemigas), we also work with independent surveyors such as Surveyor Indonesia and TUV Rheinland Indonesia to verify our product quality,” Pertamina President Director Simon Aloysius Mantiri said in a statement on Thursday.

The inspections and fuel testing were conducted at gas stations on Jalan Gatot Subroto and Jalan MT Haryono in South Jakarta. The results confirmed compliance with regulatory standards for various fuel types, including RON 90 (Pertalite), RON 92 (Pertamax), RON 95 (Pertamax Green), and RON 98 (Pertamax Turbo).

Acting President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Mars Ega Legowo Putra, said that the independent testing reinforces Pertamina’s commitment to ensuring a reliable energy supply, particularly during Ramadan and Eid.

The move comes as Pertamina faces scrutiny over a massive corruption case involving illegal crude oil imports and fraudulent fuel blending. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested nine suspects, including two CEOs from Pertamina’s subsidiaries, in connection with the scheme. Authorities estimate state losses from the illegal activities at Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion), making it one of Indonesia’s largest corruption scandals.

During a press conference on Monday, Simon denied allegations that Pertamina had distributed substandard or illegally blended fuel. He pointed to recent Lemigas tests of 75 fuel samples across Greater Jakarta, all of which reportedly met regulatory requirements.

