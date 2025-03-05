Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards

Bambang Ismoyo
March 5, 2025 | 3:26 pm
SHARE
A sign that shows fuel subsidies at a Pertamina gas station as seen in Semarang on Oct. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
A sign that shows fuel subsidies at a Pertamina gas station as seen in Semarang on Oct. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. State-owned energy company Pertamina reaffirmed that its fuel products meet government-mandated quality standards amid allegations of tampering and an ongoing corruption investigation.

To ensure product integrity, Pertamina conducted surprise inspections at multiple fuel stations in Jakarta, in collaboration with independent testing firms. The inspections confirmed that Pertamina’s fuel meets the required specifications.

“Besides conducting regular tests with the Research and Development Center for Oil and Gas Technology (Lemigas), we also work with independent surveyors such as Surveyor Indonesia and TUV Rheinland Indonesia to verify our product quality,” Pertamina President Director Simon Aloysius Mantiri said in a statement on Thursday.

The inspections and fuel testing were conducted at gas stations on Jalan Gatot Subroto and Jalan MT Haryono in South Jakarta. The results confirmed compliance with regulatory standards for various fuel types, including RON 90 (Pertalite), RON 92 (Pertamax), RON 95 (Pertamax Green), and RON 98 (Pertamax Turbo).

Advertisement

Acting President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Mars Ega Legowo Putra, said that the independent testing reinforces Pertamina’s commitment to ensuring a reliable energy supply, particularly during Ramadan and Eid.

The move comes as Pertamina faces scrutiny over a massive corruption case involving illegal crude oil imports and fraudulent fuel blending. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested nine suspects, including two CEOs from Pertamina’s subsidiaries, in connection with the scheme. Authorities estimate state losses from the illegal activities at Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion), making it one of Indonesia’s largest corruption scandals.

During a press conference on Monday, Simon denied allegations that Pertamina had distributed substandard or illegally blended fuel. He pointed to recent Lemigas tests of 75 fuel samples across Greater Jakarta, all of which reportedly met regulatory requirements.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards

 Pertamina assures its fuel meets standards amid tampering claims, citing independent tests.
ABB: Indonesia May Miss Net Zero Goal, but Progress Matters More
Business 4 hours ago

ABB: Indonesia May Miss Net Zero Goal, but Progress Matters More

 ABB’s Anders Maltesen says Indonesia may not hit net zero by 2060, but steady progress and collaboration will ensure a sustainable future.
Bank BJB Denies Its Boss Yuddy Renaldi Resigns Due to Corruption
Business 4 hours ago

Bank BJB Denies Its Boss Yuddy Renaldi Resigns Due to Corruption

 Bank BJB denies that Yuddy Renaldi's resignation has anything to do with KPK's ongoing probe into the company's ad placements.
Indonesia, Australia Renew $6.2 Billion Currency Swap Deal
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia, Australia Renew $6.2 Billion Currency Swap Deal

 This marks the first time for Australia and Indonesia to extend the currency swap arrangement by another five years.
Gov’t Plans Relocation for Flood-Prone Homes as Residents Endure Ramadan Hardships
News 5 hours ago

Gov’t Plans Relocation for Flood-Prone Homes as Residents Endure Ramadan Hardships

 Indonesia plans to relocate homes in flood-prone areas, while residents struggle with ongoing flooding that disrupts daily life and Ramadan.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
1
Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
2
Less Beef Import for Private Sector Said to Worsen Indonesia's Layoff Worries
3
Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery
4
Indonesia Says French Nickel Miner Eramet Wants to Partner with Danantara
5
Pertamina CEO Issues Public Apology Amid Graft and Fuel Blending Scandals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED