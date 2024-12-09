Pertamina Offers Fuel Discount to Help Airlines Cut Holiday Fares

Jakarta. State-owned oil company Pertamina has announced a reduction of up to 10 percent in aviation fuel prices at 19 airports across Indonesia. The measure is designed to ease overall airline ticket costs during the busy year-end travel season.

Pertamina CEO Simon Aloysius Mantiri said the discount, provided through the company’s sales arm, Pertamina Patra Niaga, took effect on December 1 and will remain in place until January 9.

“We estimate about a 7 percent decrease from the normal price overall,” Mantiri said.

The discount applies to three international airports -- Kualanamu in North Sumatra, I Gusti Ngurah Rai in Bali, and Juanda in Surabaya -- as well as 16 additional airports, ranging from Kulonprogo in Yogyakarta to Paniai in Papua.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, state airport operator Angkasa Pura Indonesia -- which manages 37 airports nationwide -- has officially implemented a 50 percent reduction in airport service fees for both passengers and airlines during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: