Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Jakarta. Indonesian state energy company Pertamina reported a net profit of $3.13 billion (Rp 49.54 trillion) for the year 2024, supported by strong operational performance across its upstream, downstream, and renewable energy businesses.
The company booked $75.33 billion (Rp 1,194 trillion) in total revenue and $10.79 billion (Rp 171.04 trillion) in EBITDA, according to disclosures made during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) held Thursday at Grha Pertamina in Jakarta.
Pertamina’s Vice President of Corporate Communication, Fadjar Djoko Santoso, highlighted the company's central role in Indonesia's energy ecosystem. In 2024, the company supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs, with total oil and gas production averaging 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Pertamina’s domestic refineries met 70 percent of national fuel demand, while aviation fuel (avtur) and diesel requirements were met entirely through local production, Fadjar added.
Extensive Distribution Network and Renewable Growth
Pertamina operates:
- 15,000+ retail fuel stations
- 260,000 LPG retailers
- 6,700 Pertashop outlets
- 573 one-price fuel distributors reaching remote regions
Its logistics backbone is supported by a fleet of 288 tankers, while its gas business includes 33,000 kilometers of transmission pipelines.
On the renewable energy front, Pertamina manages 13 geothermal working areas, along with solar and gas-steam power plants, totaling a combined installed capacity of 2,502.12 MW.
The company also produces biofuel B35, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Pertamax Green 95, and is developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through a Used Cooking Oil (UCO) project.
In terms of state contributions, Pertamina delivered Rp 401.73 trillion in 2024 through tax payments and dividends, reflecting its continued importance to national revenue.
Leadership Reshuffle at Pertamina
The shareholders’ meeting also introduced changes to Pertamina's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners:
Board of Directors
- President Director: Simon Aloysius Mantiri
- Vice President Director: Oki Muraza
- Director of Risk Management: Ahmad Siddik Badruddin
- Director of Strategy, Portfolio, and Business Development: Salyadi Dariah Saputra
- Director of Logistics and Infrastructure: Jaffee Arizon Suardin
- Finance Director: Emma Sri Martini
- Director of Business Support: M. Erry Sugiharto
- Director of Transformation and Business Sustainability: Agung Wicaksono
- Human Resources Director: Andy Arvianto
Board of Commissioners
- President Commissioner & Independent Commissioner: Mochammad Iriawan
- Vice President Commissioner: Todotua Pasaribu
- Independent Commissioners: Condro Kirono, Raden Ajeng Sondaryani, Nanik S. Deyang
- Commissioners: Bambang Suswantono, Heru Pambudi