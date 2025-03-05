Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

Jakarta. Indonesian state energy company Pertamina reported a net profit of $3.13 billion (Rp 49.54 trillion) for the year 2024, supported by strong operational performance across its upstream, downstream, and renewable energy businesses.

The company booked $75.33 billion (Rp 1,194 trillion) in total revenue and $10.79 billion (Rp 171.04 trillion) in EBITDA, according to disclosures made during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) held Thursday at Grha Pertamina in Jakarta.

Pertamina’s Vice President of Corporate Communication, Fadjar Djoko Santoso, highlighted the company's central role in Indonesia's energy ecosystem. In 2024, the company supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs, with total oil and gas production averaging 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Pertamina’s domestic refineries met 70 percent of national fuel demand, while aviation fuel (avtur) and diesel requirements were met entirely through local production, Fadjar added.

Extensive Distribution Network and Renewable Growth

Pertamina operates:

15,000+ retail fuel stations

260,000 LPG retailers

6,700 Pertashop outlets

573 one-price fuel distributors reaching remote regions

Its logistics backbone is supported by a fleet of 288 tankers, while its gas business includes 33,000 kilometers of transmission pipelines.

On the renewable energy front, Pertamina manages 13 geothermal working areas, along with solar and gas-steam power plants, totaling a combined installed capacity of 2,502.12 MW.

The company also produces biofuel B35, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Pertamax Green 95, and is developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through a Used Cooking Oil (UCO) project.

In terms of state contributions, Pertamina delivered Rp 401.73 trillion in 2024 through tax payments and dividends, reflecting its continued importance to national revenue.

Leadership Reshuffle at Pertamina

The shareholders’ meeting also introduced changes to Pertamina's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners:

Board of Directors

President Director: Simon Aloysius Mantiri

Vice President Director: Oki Muraza

Director of Risk Management: Ahmad Siddik Badruddin

Director of Strategy, Portfolio, and Business Development: Salyadi Dariah Saputra

Director of Logistics and Infrastructure: Jaffee Arizon Suardin

Finance Director: Emma Sri Martini

Director of Business Support: M. Erry Sugiharto

Director of Transformation and Business Sustainability: Agung Wicaksono

Human Resources Director: Andy Arvianto

Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner & Independent Commissioner: Mochammad Iriawan

Vice President Commissioner: Todotua Pasaribu

Independent Commissioners: Condro Kirono, Raden Ajeng Sondaryani, Nanik S. Deyang

Commissioners: Bambang Suswantono, Heru Pambudi

