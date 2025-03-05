Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

The Jakarta Globe
June 12, 2025 | 11:33 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows Pertamina's president director, Simon Aloysius, leading a board of directors meeting at Grha Pertamina in Jakarta. (Photo courtesy of Pertamina)
This undated photo shows Pertamina's president director, Simon Aloysius, leading a board of directors meeting at Grha Pertamina in Jakarta. (Photo courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. Indonesian state energy company Pertamina reported a net profit of $3.13 billion (Rp 49.54 trillion) for the year 2024, supported by strong operational performance across its upstream, downstream, and renewable energy businesses.

The company booked $75.33 billion (Rp 1,194 trillion) in total revenue and $10.79 billion (Rp 171.04 trillion) in EBITDA, according to disclosures made during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) held Thursday at Grha Pertamina in Jakarta.

Pertamina’s Vice President of Corporate Communication, Fadjar Djoko Santoso, highlighted the company's central role in Indonesia's energy ecosystem. In 2024, the company supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs, with total oil and gas production averaging 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Pertamina’s domestic refineries met 70 percent of national fuel demand, while aviation fuel (avtur) and diesel requirements were met entirely through local production, Fadjar added.

Advertisement

Extensive Distribution Network and Renewable Growth
Pertamina operates:

  • 15,000+ retail fuel stations
  • 260,000 LPG retailers
  • 6,700 Pertashop outlets
  • 573 one-price fuel distributors reaching remote regions

Its logistics backbone is supported by a fleet of 288 tankers, while its gas business includes 33,000 kilometers of transmission pipelines.

On the renewable energy front, Pertamina manages 13 geothermal working areas, along with solar and gas-steam power plants, totaling a combined installed capacity of 2,502.12 MW.

The company also produces biofuel B35, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Pertamax Green 95, and is developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through a Used Cooking Oil (UCO) project.

In terms of state contributions, Pertamina delivered Rp 401.73 trillion in 2024 through tax payments and dividends, reflecting its continued importance to national revenue.

Leadership Reshuffle at Pertamina
The shareholders’ meeting also introduced changes to Pertamina's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners:

Board of Directors

  • President Director: Simon Aloysius Mantiri
  • Vice President Director: Oki Muraza
  • Director of Risk Management: Ahmad Siddik Badruddin
  • Director of Strategy, Portfolio, and Business Development: Salyadi Dariah Saputra
  • Director of Logistics and Infrastructure: Jaffee Arizon Suardin
  • Finance Director: Emma Sri Martini
  • Director of Business Support: M. Erry Sugiharto
  • Director of Transformation and Business Sustainability: Agung Wicaksono
  • Human Resources Director: Andy Arvianto

Board of Commissioners

  • President Commissioner & Independent Commissioner: Mochammad Iriawan
  • Vice President Commissioner: Todotua Pasaribu
  • Independent Commissioners: Condro Kirono, Raden Ajeng Sondaryani, Nanik S. Deyang
  • Commissioners: Bambang Suswantono, Heru Pambudi

Tags:
#Economy #Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

 Pertamina supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs in 2024.
No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’
Business May 27, 2025 | 2:05 am

No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’

 Current energy policies have focused more on expanding renewable energy capacity rather than reducing fossil fuel consumption.
PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions
Special Updates May 24, 2025 | 9:28 am

PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

 Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has established international shipping routes to 65 countries.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:41 pm

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
Fuel Runs Dry in 'Oil City'
News May 21, 2025 | 10:28 am

Fuel Runs Dry in 'Oil City'

 Fuel shortages hit Balikpapan, forcing days-long queues. Residents lash out as Pertamina blames delays, then walks out of council hearing.
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
Business May 11, 2025 | 11:14 pm

Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 

 Singapore currently accounts for around 60 percent of Indonesia’s total fuel imports.
Pertamina International Shipping Plants 3,000 Seagrass for Marine Conservation
Special Updates Apr 25, 2025 | 1:02 pm

Pertamina International Shipping Plants 3,000 Seagrass for Marine Conservation

 The coastal ecosystem rehab is part of Pertamina International Shipping or PIS' corporate social responsibility activities. 
Kartini Spirit Lives On: PIS Pushes for Women’s Role in Maritime Sector
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 6:07 pm

Kartini Spirit Lives On: PIS Pushes for Women’s Role in Maritime Sector

 Pertamina International Shipping continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting female representation in the national maritime industry
Laras Hati Mangkunegaran Calls on People to Embrace Indonesian Culture
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Laras Hati Mangkunegaran Calls on People to Embrace Indonesian Culture

 Laras Hati Mangkunegaran features some of Indonesia's top artists including Kunto Aji and Bernadya.
Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards
Business Mar 5, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Pertamina: Independent Tests Confirm Fuel Meets Standards

 Pertamina assures its fuel meets standards amid tampering claims, citing independent tests.

The Latest

At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash
News 1 hours ago

At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash

 An official said at least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured.
Indonesia Says South Korea’s KF-21 Jet Deal is Still On Table
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Says South Korea’s KF-21 Jet Deal is Still On Table

 The fate of KF-21 comes to the spotlight after Lee Jae-Myung's rise to power and Indonesia's purchase of Turkish KAAN jets.
Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

 Pertamina supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs in 2024.
Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says
News 2 hours ago

Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says

 The UK Defense Ministry also said in a statement posted Thursday on X that Russia has suffered over 1 million casualties.
Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay

 “It has been discussed for 30 years. We will no longer debate it -- we will start building,” the president declared.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
1
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
2
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Indonesia Inks $2B Defense and Military Hospital Deals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED