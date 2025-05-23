Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia

Alfi Dinilhaq
July 1, 2025 | 9:47 am
SHARE
A ride-hailing driver fills up his tank using a subsidized fuel at a gas station in Banten on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)
A ride-hailing driver fills up his tank using a subsidized fuel at a gas station in Banten on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)

Jakarta. State-owned energy company Pertamina has officially raised the prices of non-subsidized fuel across the country starting Tuesday, as part of its monthly price review in line with global crude oil movements.

Pertamax (RON 92) now costs Rp 12,500 ($0.76) per liter, up from Rp 12,100 in June, while Pertamax Turbo has increased to Rp 13,500 from Rp 13,050 per liter. Pertamax Green (RON 95) has also seen a price hike to Rp 13,250 per liter from Rp 12,800 previously.

For diesel products, Dexlite (CN 51) now sells for Rp 13,320 per liter, up from Rp 12,740, while Pertamina Dex (CN 53) has risen to Rp 13,650 per liter from Rp 13,200.

Meanwhile, prices for subsidized fuels remain unchanged, with Pertalite (RON 90) priced at Rp 10,000 per liter and subsidized Solar (Bio Solar) at Rp 6,800 per liter.

Advertisement
Read More:
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

The government conducts a monthly review of domestic fuel prices, taking into account movements in global oil prices, as part of its policy to ensure stability while reducing the subsidy burden on the state budget.

Here is the full list of Pertamina fuel prices in Jakarta effective July 1, 2025:

  • Pertamax: Rp 12,500 per liter

  • Pertamax Turbo: Rp 13,500 per liter

  • Pertamax Green 95: Rp 13,250 per liter

  • Dexlite: Rp 13,320 per liter

  • Pertamina Dex: Rp 13,650 per liter

  • Pertamax at Pertashop: Rp 12,400 per liter

The government has stated that it will continue to monitor global geopolitical developments, including the Iran-Israel ceasefire, to mitigate potential fuel price volatility in the domestic market.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia
Business 47 minutes ago

Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia

 Pertamina raises non-subsidized fuel prices across Indonesia effective July 1, with Pertamax and diesel prices increasing.
Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur Agree to Jointly Tap Ambalat’s Oil and Gas Reserves
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 8:31 pm

Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur Agree to Jointly Tap Ambalat’s Oil and Gas Reserves

 Indonesia and Malaysia agree to jointly develop the Ambalat oil block, easing a decades-old maritime dispute while boosting energy ties
Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 12:58 pm

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

 The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.
Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024
Special Updates Jun 26, 2025 | 11:25 pm

Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental recorded Rp 7.56 trillion in revenue last year.
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 5:05 pm

Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

 The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed the country's its nuclear sites.
Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities
News Jun 13, 2025 | 6:08 pm

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta urges Pertamina to adopt EU-level fuel standards as air pollution worsens and health costs mount amid toxic smog.
Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Business Jun 12, 2025 | 11:33 pm

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

 Pertamina supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs in 2024.
No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’
Business May 27, 2025 | 2:05 am

No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’

 Current energy policies have focused more on expanding renewable energy capacity rather than reducing fossil fuel consumption.
PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions
Special Updates May 24, 2025 | 9:28 am

PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

 Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has established international shipping routes to 65 countries.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:41 pm

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.

The Latest

Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia
Business 47 minutes ago

Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia

 Pertamina raises non-subsidized fuel prices across Indonesia effective July 1, with Pertamax and diesel prices increasing.
“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant
Lifestyle 13 hours ago

“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant

 BBC regrets airing Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury, sparking backlash as police review possible hate speech violations.
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
Lifestyle 13 hours ago

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video

 Miss Papua Pegunungan Merince Kogoya is disqualified from Miss Indonesia after a pro-Israel video surfaces, sparking public backlash.
Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

 At the same time, Jakarta is inching closer to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.
President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta
Business 15 hours ago

President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta

 President Prabowo inaugurates Danantara Indonesia's new headquarters in Jakarta as the agency expands efforts to drive investment and growth
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
1
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
2
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
3
Indonesian Government Shuts Down Aluminum Smelter Over Air Pollution 
4
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
5
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED