Pertamina Raises Non-Subsidized Fuel Prices Across Indonesia

Jakarta. State-owned energy company Pertamina has officially raised the prices of non-subsidized fuel across the country starting Tuesday, as part of its monthly price review in line with global crude oil movements.

Pertamax (RON 92) now costs Rp 12,500 ($0.76) per liter, up from Rp 12,100 in June, while Pertamax Turbo has increased to Rp 13,500 from Rp 13,050 per liter. Pertamax Green (RON 95) has also seen a price hike to Rp 13,250 per liter from Rp 12,800 previously.

For diesel products, Dexlite (CN 51) now sells for Rp 13,320 per liter, up from Rp 12,740, while Pertamina Dex (CN 53) has risen to Rp 13,650 per liter from Rp 13,200.

Meanwhile, prices for subsidized fuels remain unchanged, with Pertalite (RON 90) priced at Rp 10,000 per liter and subsidized Solar (Bio Solar) at Rp 6,800 per liter.

The government conducts a monthly review of domestic fuel prices, taking into account movements in global oil prices, as part of its policy to ensure stability while reducing the subsidy burden on the state budget.

Here is the full list of Pertamina fuel prices in Jakarta effective July 1, 2025:

Pertamax: Rp 12,500 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 13,500 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp 13,250 per liter

Dexlite: Rp 13,320 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp 13,650 per liter

Pertamax at Pertashop: Rp 12,400 per liter

The government has stated that it will continue to monitor global geopolitical developments, including the Iran-Israel ceasefire, to mitigate potential fuel price volatility in the domestic market.

