Pertamina Reduces Fuel Prices to Ease Eid Travel Costs

Antara
March 29, 2025 | 11:56 am
A sign that shows fuel subsidies at a Pertamina gas station as seen in Semarang on Oct. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
Jakarta.  Pertamina Patra Niaga has announced a price reduction for non-subsidized fuel, including the Pertamax Series and Dex Series, effective March 29.

Acting President Director Mars Ega Legowo Putra said the price cut is a special gesture for travelers heading home for Eid using private vehicles. He hopes the policy will make travel more affordable and comfortable.

“The government and Pertamina Patra Niaga are offering a special gift by lowering non-subsidized fuel prices. This reflects our commitment to serving the public, especially during the 2025 Eid homecoming season,” Mars Ega said, as quoted by Antara on Saturday.

Here are the updated Pertamax prices as of March 29:

  • Pertamax (RON 92): Rp 12,500/liter, down Rp 400 from Rp 12,900.

  • Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp 13,250/liter, down Rp 450 from Rp 13,700.

  • Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp 13,500/liter, down Rp 500 from Rp 14,000.

  • Dexlite (CN 51): Rp 13,600/liter, down Rp 700 from Rp 14,300.

  • Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp 13,900/liter, down Rp 700 from Rp 14,600.

These prices apply to regions with a 5 percent motor vehicle fuel tax, including Jakarta.

Mars Ega added that alongside the price reduction, Pertamina Patra Niaga ensures sufficient fuel stocks to meet demand during the 2025 Eid homecoming period.

