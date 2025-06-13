Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

Antara
June 23, 2025 | 5:05 pm
SHARE
A sign that shows fuel subsidies at a Pertamina gas station as seen in Semarang on Oct. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
A sign that shows fuel subsidies at a Pertamina gas station as seen in Semarang on Oct. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. State-run oil giant Pertamina said Monday that the company had enough fuel supplies amid Iran’s plans to block the Strait of Hormuz.

The US’ intervention in the Israel-Iran war has prompted Tehran to consider blocking the Strait of Hormuz. About 20 percent of the world’s oil transits through the strategic waterway. A majority of these fuels also go to Asia, thus sparking fears about the closure’s impact on Indonesia should Iran proceed with the plan. However, Heppy Wulansari, the corporate secretary of the subsidiary Pertamina Patra Niaga, tried to dispel concerns that the upcoming blockade could put the domestic fuel supplies at risk.

“We have enough supplies,” Heppy Wulansari told the state-run news agency Antara on Monday.

Likewise, Pertamina’s vice president for corporate communications Fadjar Djoko Santoso said that the closure plan was nothing to worry about. Pertamina is eyeing Oman and India as some of the alternative routes for its crude oil distribution. The company, however, is still calculating the new operational costs of these new routes. Despite the blockade concerns, Antara reported that fuel prices remained stable across Jakarta’s gas stations to this day.  

Advertisement

The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz to shipping after the US bombed the country's nuclear sites. The final decision regarding the Strait of Hormuz ban rests in the hands of the national security council. The US and the world’s oil markets are now bracing for Iran’s response.

Read More:
Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran
News 23 minutes ago

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

 Israel strikes Iranian regime sites in Tehran, including Evin Prison, after Iran’s drone barrage and US bombing of nuclear facilities.
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz
Business 4 hours ago

Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

 The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed the country's its nuclear sites.
Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate
Business 5 hours ago

Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

 While the baseline for global oil prices has hovered around $70 per barrel, current geopolitical risks could double that figure.
Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize
News 6 hours ago

Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize

 The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
News 12 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

 Indonesia also says that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the circumstances, as the Israel-Iran war heats up.
Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites
Business 12 hours ago

Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites

 Iran could severely disrupt transit through it, sending insurance rates spiking and making shippers nervous to move without US Navy escorts.
US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table
News 18 hours ago

US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table

 Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, responded: “I don’t know how much room is left for diplomacy.”
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”
Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities
News Jun 13, 2025 | 6:08 pm

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta urges Pertamina to adopt EU-level fuel standards as air pollution worsens and health costs mount amid toxic smog.

The Latest

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran
News 23 minutes ago

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

 Israel strikes Iranian regime sites in Tehran, including Evin Prison, after Iran’s drone barrage and US bombing of nuclear facilities.
PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks
Special Updates 27 minutes ago

PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks

 PIS enhances fleet safety and prepares alternate shipping routes to ensure energy supply remains secure amid rising global tensions.
Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2
News 55 minutes ago

Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

 Indonesia seizes 684 kg of drugs and arrests 285 suspects in Q2; BNN cites economic hardship as key driver behind drug crimes.
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026

 Indonesia delays sugary drink tax to 2026 due to regulatory and economic concerns, seeking other revenue to meet 2025 targets.
Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert

 Expert says Jakarta can become a top 50 global city by 2030 through better education, cultural identity, and urban development.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
4
Indonesia’s Housing Drama: Can You Really Live in a Tiny Home?
5
Second Bomb Threat in Three Days Forces Saudia Plane to Land in N. Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED