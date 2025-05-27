Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

The Jakarta Globe
June 27, 2025 | 12:58 pm
SHARE
Pertamina International Shipping (PIS). (Handout)
Pertamina International Shipping (PIS). (Handout)

Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the shipping subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned energy giant Pertamina, reported a net profit of $558.6 million in 2024, marking a 69.31 percent increase from $329.9 million the previous year.

PIS also expanded its fleet by adding 10 new tankers, including four Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and six regular tankers, bringing the total number of vessels to 102 units.

“This is the first time Pertamina International Shipping has operated a fleet of over 100 vessels,” PIS Corporate Secretary Muhammad Baron said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from just 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.

Advertisement

In 2024, PIS also distributed 161 billion liters of fuel and LPG across Indonesia, Baron added.

“PIS continues to strengthen its fleet and expand its domestic cargo transport capacity to meet the growing national energy demand,” he said.

Read More:
Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

The company’s revenue rose 4.48 percent year-on-year to $3.48 billion, equivalent to Rp 56.5 trillion, up from $3.33 billion in 2023.

To support its growing global customer base and expanding shipping routes, PIS now operates three international branch offices in Singapore, Dubai, and London, through its subsidiary PIS Asia Pacific.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

 The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.
Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental recorded Rp 7.56 trillion in revenue last year.
PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks
Special Updates Jun 23, 2025 | 8:21 pm

PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks

 PIS enhances fleet safety and prepares alternate shipping routes to ensure energy supply remains secure amid rising global tensions.
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 5:05 pm

Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

 The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed the country's its nuclear sites.
Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities
News Jun 13, 2025 | 6:08 pm

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta urges Pertamina to adopt EU-level fuel standards as air pollution worsens and health costs mount amid toxic smog.
Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Business Jun 12, 2025 | 11:33 pm

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

 Pertamina supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs in 2024.
Navigating Global Headwinds: PIS’s Playbook for Sustaining National Growth
Special Updates Jun 11, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Navigating Global Headwinds: PIS’s Playbook for Sustaining National Growth

 The Indonesian government continues to seek solutions to navigate the turbulence of the global economy by boosting international trade.
PIS Unveils 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, Aiming to Pioneer Maritime Decarbonization in Indonesia
Special Updates Jun 4, 2025 | 9:40 am

PIS Unveils 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, Aiming to Pioneer Maritime Decarbonization in Indonesia

 PIS charts path to net zero by 2050 with cleaner fuels, green cargo, and tech upgrades to cut emissions in line with global goals.
In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player
Special Updates May 28, 2025 | 5:08 pm

In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player

 IMO emphasized the importance of concrete actions to promote efficiency and sustainability in the global maritime sector.
Pertamina International Shipping Presents Its Innovations at 2025 IMW
Special Updates May 27, 2025 | 1:36 pm

Pertamina International Shipping Presents Its Innovations at 2025 IMW

 Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is taking part at the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week.

The Latest

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels
Business 2 hours ago

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

 The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.
Indonesia’s Cepu Block, Operated by ExxonMobil, Powers 25% of National Oil Output
Business 10 hours ago

Indonesia’s Cepu Block, Operated by ExxonMobil, Powers 25% of National Oil Output

 The investment in the Cepu Block totaled $4 billion, but it has already generated $35 billion for the state.
Khamenei Resurfaces to Warn Against Future US Attacks in First Statement since Ceasefire
News 11 hours ago

Khamenei Resurfaces to Warn Against Future US Attacks in First Statement since Ceasefire

 Khamenei said the US had only intervened in the war because “it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be destroyed."
Three Australians Face Death Penalty Over Fatal Bali Shooting
News 12 hours ago

Three Australians Face Death Penalty Over Fatal Bali Shooting

 One suspect was captured in Jakarta, while the other two were apprehended in Singapore with the assistance of local authorities.
Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Pertamina Trans Kontinental Records Positive Performance in 2024

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental recorded Rp 7.56 trillion in revenue last year.
News Index

Most Popular

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
1
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
2
Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara
3
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
4
Indonesia Cancels ADB Housing Loan after Securing $8B in Domestic Financing
5
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED