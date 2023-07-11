Pertamina to Build Resort Area, R&D Center in Nusantara

Jakarta. State-owned oil company Pertamina recently unveiled its plan to build a resort area as well as a research and development (R&D) center in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

Pertamina’s resort area at the new capital is set to boast 1,000 rooms and a 36-hole golf course, according to Thomas Umbu Pati Tena, a senior official at the city’s authority body.

“[Pertamina will build] a hospital, vocational school, and an R&D center in Nusantara,” Thomas was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Nusantara will also offer incentives such as tax holidays and super tax deductions to Pertamina for investing in the city that sits in East Kalimantan.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the president commissioner of Pertamina, earlier revealed the company’s investment in Nusantara during his visit to the city’s construction grounds on Monday.

“Pertamina hopes to realize this investment before August 2024,” Basuki, popularly known as Ahok, said.

According to initial government estimates, the construction costs of the new capital amount to Rp 466 trillion ($30.7 billion). Indonesia, however, will mostly rely on private investments as the state budget will only cover 20 percent of the costs.

