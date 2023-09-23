Saturday, September 23, 2023
Pertamina to Build Sustainable Energy Center in New Capital Nusantara

September 23, 2023 | 8:46 am
State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina will build a sustainable energy center in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
Jakarta. State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina will build a sustainable energy center in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

Pertamina on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on this project with the city’s authority body. The signing also took place during President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s on-site visit to Nusantara. 

The sustainable energy center will lie in the city’s “area 5”, along with other facilities such as Pertamina Sustainability Academy, Pertamina Training Institute, Pertamina Research and Innovation Center for Sustainable and Low Carbon Technologies, Pertamina Vocational Education Center, Shared Green Infrastructure, Laboratorium, and Sustainability Start-up Hub. 

“Pertamina is developing a research center for green and low carbon technologies to support the Indonesian government’s target of reaching net zero by 2060,” Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pertamina Sustainable Energy Center will work alongside global companies and universities. According to Nicke, Pertamina will also develop a nature ecosystem-based solution (NEBS) project aimed to help restore, conserve, and sustainably manage the city’s ecosystem. Nicke added that Pertamina’s projects in Nusantara could spur a future generation that could develop green energy technologies.

“This is also one of our ways for Pertamina --as a state-owned energy firm-- to help Indonesia achieve energy security,” Nicke said.

Pertamina also has plans to build a community hub that encompasses conference halls, office buildings, hotels, community centers, hospitals, etc.

