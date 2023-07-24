Pertamina to Launch High-Octane Gasoline with 5% Bioethanol Mix
Jakarta. State-run oil company Pertamina is set to introduce a high-octane fuel product containing 5 percent of bioethanol mix later this week.
Called Pertamax Green, the gasoline product has an octane rating of 95, Pertamina spokesman Fadjar Djoko Santoso said over the weekend.
"It has a much higher octane rating compared to the regular Pertamax, which has a 92-octane rating. It is also environmentally friendly,” he added.
While Fadjar did not reveal the exact pricing of Pertamax Green, he assured consumers that it will be very competitive within its market segment.
