PGEO and PEMA to Develop Aceh’s First Geothermal Power Plant

December 14, 2024 | 10:36 am
Pertamina Geothermal Energy's (PGEO) Ulubelu Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) Units 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Tanggamus, Lampung. PGEO, in collaboration with Pembangunan Aceh (PEMA), is set to begin geothermal drilling in Seulawah Agam, Aceh Besar, to develop the province’s first geothermal power plant. (ANTARA FOTO).
Pertamina Geothermal Energy's (PGEO) Ulubelu Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) Units 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Tanggamus, Lampung. PGEO, in collaboration with Pembangunan Aceh (PEMA), is set to begin geothermal drilling in Seulawah Agam, Aceh Besar, to develop the province's first geothermal power plant. (ANTARA FOTO).

Jakarta. Pertamina Geothermal Energy (IDX: PGEO) and Pembangunan Aceh (PEMA) are preparing to start geothermal drilling in Seulawah Agam, Aceh Besar, aiming to establish the province's first geothermal power plant.

The Seulawah Agam project has undergone extensive groundwork, including geoscience surveys conducted from 2017 to 2019, geohazard mapping in 2020–2021, and an updated conceptual model in 2022–2024. The project aims to tap into an estimated 320 MW of geothermal energy potential.

“This project not only offers energy benefits but also holds the promise of creating jobs and boosting the local economy,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. Preparations for land acquisition are underway, with drilling scheduled to begin in 2025. The drilling sites, located around Mount Seulawah Agam, have been designed for easy logistical access.

“We hope this project will establish the first geothermal power plant in Aceh, contributing to the advancement of green energy in Indonesia,” said Julfi Hadi, President Director of PGEO, adding that Aceh’s significant geothermal potential remains largely untapped.

The Seulawah Agam project is a strategic priority for Pertamina Geothermal, aligning with the government’s renewable energy goals. It also supports PGEO’s mission to achieve net-zero emissions while promoting national energy self-sufficiency.

The project has received full support from the Aceh government, with interim Governor Safrizal highlighting the importance of collaboration between agencies and community involvement. “This initiative is a crucial step in leveraging natural resources for sustainable development,” he said.

Pertamina Geothermal has pledged to work closely with local stakeholders to ensure the project’s success while addressing community concerns and prioritizing environmental sustainability. “The support from the Aceh government and related parties is invaluable. We remain committed to working together at every stage of this project,” said PGEO’s senior official, Edwil Suzandi.

The Aceh government reaffirmed its commitment to balancing development with environmental preservation, and the well-being of local communities will remain a priority throughout the project’s implementation.

