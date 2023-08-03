Thursday, August 3, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

PKS Lawmaker Says Nicke Should Retain Pertamina’s Top Job

Yustinus Paat
August 3, 2023 | 1:08 pm
SHARE
Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati speaks to reporters in Jakarta on July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Celvin M Sipahutar)
Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati speaks to reporters in Jakarta on July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Celvin M Sipahutar)

Jakarta. A lawmaker from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has expressed support for the extension of Nicke Widyawati's role as the president director of state-owned oil company Pertamina, amid reports of the government's consideration of a replacement.

Notably, under Nicke’s leadership, Pertamina achieved an impressive Rp 56.6 trillion net profit last year, equivalent to $3.8 billion, marking the highest profit in the company’s history, according to Amin Akram, a member of the House of Representatives Commission VI overseeing industry and investment.

The PKS, which positions itself as an opposition to the government, “holds no vested interest” in determining the chief executive officer of Pertamina, Amin said in a recent interview with television network BTV.

"Based on her performance, Nicke is commendable," Amin said.

Advertisement

However, Amin underlined that there is still much to be accomplished by Pertamina, particularly in relation to oil production which has fallen short of the target of 660,000 barrels per day. He pointed out that Pertamina's current output averages 615,500 bpd based on data from the first half of 2023.

"In addition, we note that Pertamina has experienced the most frequent fire incidents at oil depots during Nicke’s leadership. While it is not solely the responsibility of the president director, the lack of transparent publication of investigation results into these incidents raises concerns," he added.

"In general, her performance has been positive, although there is room for improvement."
 
Pertamina managed to achieve an impressive 86 percent increase in net profit last year, driven by higher oil and gas production as well as product sales.

In October 2022, Pertamina was globally ranked second in the Integrated Oil & Gas sub-industry by Sustainalytics, achieving an ESG score of 22.1.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Police Hand Child Molestation Case against Mario Dandy to Prosecutors
News 3 hours ago

Police Hand Child Molestation Case against Mario Dandy to Prosecutors

 Mario, 20, is accused of molesting his underage girlfriend, identified by initials AG, 15, and could face 15 years in prison.
PKS Lawmaker Says Nicke Should Retain Pertamina’s Top Job
Business 4 hours ago

PKS Lawmaker Says Nicke Should Retain Pertamina’s Top Job

 Amin Akram said the PKS, which positions itself as an opposition to the government, “holds no vested interest” in Pertamina's leadership.
Gov’t Reformulates Selection for Technical Contract Workers
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Gov’t Reformulates Selection for Technical Contract Workers

 The government has recently reviewed the results of the 2022 technical contract-based government workers recruitment.
Indonesia Buys 12 Military Drones from Turkish Aerospace
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Buys 12 Military Drones from Turkish Aerospace

 The 8.6-meter (28-foot) drone can fly for around 30 hours at an altitude of 9,100 meters (30,000 feet).
Japan Has Over 15,000 Businesses Operating in ASEAN
Business 19 hours ago

Japan Has Over 15,000 Businesses Operating in ASEAN

 Japan was ASEAN’s second-largest foreign investor in 2022 with investments amounting to $26.7 billion.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports
1
Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports
2
Panji Gumilang Named Blasphemy Suspect, Put in Custody
3
Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation
4
Cinema XXI Gets Listed on IDX after Raising Rp 2T from IPO
5
Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun Allegedly Launders Money in Garuda, Pos Indonesia
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED