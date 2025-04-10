Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI

Theressia Sunday Silalahi
April 10, 2025 | 9:03 pm
A Bank DKI branch di Jakarta. (B1 Photo)
Jakarta. The National Police on Thursday confirmed receiving a report of an alleged data breach at Bank DKI, a regional bank owned and operated by the Jakarta provincial government. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim), a spokesman said.

The breach has led Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to dismiss the bank’s IT Director, Amirul Wicaksono, although the full extent of the damages remains unclear.

Governor Pramono said the incident was not the first of its kind, pointing to at least three similar breaches in recent years as evidence of systemic issues in the bank’s IT management.

“The IT system has not been managed properly, leading to repeated data breaches. The amount of any misappropriated funds is a matter for the board of directors to disclose,” Pramono said on Wednesday.

He added that it was his own decision to file the report with the police.

“Since this is the third time we’ve faced such issues, I decided to hand the case over to Bareskrim,” he said.

In parallel with the police investigation, the Jakarta government has appointed an independent consulting firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of the bank’s operations and investigate any suspicious fund transfers.

“I’m confident the police will uncover everything. With today’s technology, money flows are easily traceable,” Pramono said.

Bank DKI has come under growing scrutiny since last month when numerous customers began reporting issues such as malfunctioning mobile banking services, disrupted inter-bank transfers, QR code payment errors, and ATM withdrawal failures.

