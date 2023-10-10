Polish Smart Lighting Firm LUG to Take Part in Nusantara Project

Jakarta. Indonesia’s new capital project Nusantara is starting to gain some traction from Europe as Polish smart lighting firm LUG will take part in the megaproject, according to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

LUG and the Nusantara authority body are slated to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the upcoming Indonesia-Europe Business Forum (IEBF) in Jakarta. The signing will follow the authority body’s visit to the LUG headquarters in Poland earlier this year.

“The forum will witness the signing of an MoU between Polish lighting solution firm LUG and the Nusantara capital authority body. … But I believe [LUG] will go into more details on this partnership at the forum,” Shinta Kamdani, a deputy coordinator at Kadin, told reporters in Jakarta.

“And what the LUG will sign is an actual MoU, [not a letter of intent or LOI],” Shinta said, alluding that the LUG was serious about being part of the capital relocation as LOI usually only declares an investor's preliminary commitment.

Umar Hadi, the director-general for American and European Affairs at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, also commented on the partnership. “So [LUG] will help us build an energy-efficient lighting system [in Nusantara],” Umar said.

According to the LUG’s official website, the company specializes in architectural lighting design for indoor and outdoor illumination of public utility buildings. LUG also produces lighting solutions for industrial and architectural objects.

The Nusantara body revealed in April that it had sent its representatives to visit LUG’s headquarters in Poland. The authority body’s secretary Achmad Jaka Santos Adiwijaya said at the time that smart lighting could significantly reduce costs and slash carbon emissions.

The IEBF is set to take place in Jakarta on Oct. 17-18. At least 76 European firms are expected to participate in the forum. The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows coming from Poland to Indonesia totaled $2.6 million throughout 2022.

