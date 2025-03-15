Polri to Combat Extortion by Civic Groups Disrupting Investment

Jakarta. The Indonesian National Police (Polri) has pledged to take firm action against civic organizations, locally known as ormas, engaged in extortion and intimidation that disrupt the country’s investment climate. The move aims to protect businesses from illegal levies and security threats.

“Polri will not tolerate any form of gangsterism that threatens investment and national economic stability,” said Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, head of the Public Information Bureau at the National Police, on Saturday.

The Indonesian Industrial Estates Association (HKI) previously reported that disruptions caused by certain civic groups have led to potential losses amounting to trillions of rupiah, as businesses cancel investments or withdraw from industrial zones due to extortion.

Trunoyudo said the National Police is committed to preventing groups from exploiting the name of civic organizations to carry out extortion, impose illegal fees, or engage in any activities that harm businesses and hinder investments.

Before taking legal action, Polri will prioritize preventive and preemptive measures through education, community engagement, and coordination with various stakeholders to ensure that ormas do not engage in unlawful activities.

“These initiatives are crucial in guiding civic organizations to contribute positively to maintaining order and fostering a conducive investment environment,” Trunoyudo said.

In addition to direct interventions, Polri is intensifying public awareness campaigns to help communities recognize and resist extortion attempts by such organizations. The aim is to equip businesses and the public with the knowledge to identify intimidation tactics used by rogue groups.

“With better awareness, people can play an active role in preventing and reporting any threats to investment,” Trunoyudo stated, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Polri assured that all reports from business owners and investors will be taken seriously, and decisive action will be taken against ormas members found obstructing investments. The police also guarantee protection for whistleblowers and urge the public and businesses not to hesitate in reporting extortion, intimidation, or disruptions related to investments.

Reports of ormas-related disturbances can be filed through the National Police’s emergency service at 110.

HKI Chairman Sanny Iskandar said these organizations have disrupted industrial operations by staging protests, blocking access, and seeking control over business activities such as transportation, catering, and procurement. These actions have hindered factory operations, delaying the delivery of raw materials and finished products.

Sanny also revealed that the most affected areas include Bekasi and Karawang in West Java, industrial zones in East Java, and Batam in the Riau Islands. In one reported incident, an ormas group sealed off a factory within an industrial park, with members wearing camouflage uniforms.

