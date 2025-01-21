Polytron to Enter Electric Car Market with Foreign Partner

Wahyu Sahala Tua
January 21, 2025 | 11:34 pm
Workers assemble televisions at a Polytron plant in Kudus, Central Java. (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. Indonesia’s homegrown electronics company Polytron is venturing into the electric car market following its success in the electric scooter industry. The company announced on Tuesday that it will collaborate with a foreign partner experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

“We are working with a foreign partner to develop platforms for electric cars, aiming to establish Polytron as a key player in Indonesia’s EV market,” said Tekno Wibowo, Polytron’s Commercial Director.

Although Tekno did not disclose the partner's name, sources suggest the collaboration may involve Chinese EV manufacturer Skyworth Automobile. Last August, Polytron and Skyworth signed a preliminary agreement for future partnerships.

Polytron also plans to release new electric scooter models, building on the success of its current offerings, such as the Fox S and Fox 500.

To accommodate growing demand, the company will relocate its electric scooter assembly plant from Kudus, Central Java, to a larger facility. The move, expected in the third quarter of 2025, is aimed at significantly increasing production capacity.

“We are constructing a larger, state-of-the-art assembly plant equipped with modern technology to scale up production and meet rising market demand,” Tekno said, though he did not specify the new plant's location.

The current assembly facility overlaps with Polytron’s production lines for household appliances, prompting the need for a dedicated and expanded manufacturing space.

#Automotive
