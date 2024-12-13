Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

Ricki Putra Harahap
May 20, 2025 | 8:07 pm
SHARE
Bimo Wijayanto, secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs overseeing economic cooperation, speaks to journalists at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Bimo Wijayanto, secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs overseeing economic cooperation, speaks to journalists at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has appointed two new top officials to lead Indonesia’s tax and customs agencies amid a sharp decline in state revenue during the first four months of 2025.

Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Djaka Budi Utama, currently serving as secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), has been tapped to lead the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, replacing Askolani.

Read More:
Declining Tax Revenue Signals Indonesia’s Economic Slowdown, Retail Group Warns

The appointments were confirmed after both appointees met with President Prabowo on Tuesday, during which they received instructions for their new roles.

Advertisement

“I’ve been given the mandate to join the Finance Ministry,” Bimo said after the meeting, adding that the president underlined the need to accelerate tax reform and improve the Coretax administration system to enhance taxpayer services.

Revenue Drops May Prompt Reshuffle
The leadership changes come on the same day Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati reported a 12.4 percent drop in state revenue compared to the same period last year.

Read More:
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

From January to April, Indonesia collected Rp 810.5 trillion ($49.4 billion), down from Rp 925.2 trillion ($56.4 billion) a year earlier. The current total represents 26.4 percent of the 2025 revenue target of Rp 3,005 trillion ($183 billion). The breakdown shows tax and excise revenue fell 8.7 percent to Rp 657 trillion, while non-tax revenue declined 24.7 percent to Rp 153.3 trillion

Both Bimo and Djaka are scheduled to meet with the finance minister for introductory briefings before being officially installed in their new posts.

Tags:
#Economy #Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

 Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes.
New Regulation Reduces Import Tariffs on Books, Steel, Bicycles, and More
Business Feb 25, 2025 | 9:47 pm

New Regulation Reduces Import Tariffs on Books, Steel, Bicycles, and More

 Indonesia has simplified import duties on eight goods, reducing the Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff structure to three fixed rates.
Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Competition Prizes
Business Feb 25, 2025 | 6:49 pm

Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Competition Prizes

 Indonesia will exempt import duties, VAT, and income tax on prizes from international competitions, including medals and trophies.
Indonesia's Customs and Excise Revenue Reaches $18b, Surpassing 2024 Target
Business Jan 14, 2025 | 2:30 pm

Indonesia's Customs and Excise Revenue Reaches $18b, Surpassing 2024 Target

 Indonesia's Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) achieved Rp300.2 trillion in revenue in 2024.
Indef Compares Indonesia’s Illegal Cigarette Crisis to Latin America's Narcotics Battle
News Dec 13, 2024 | 5:18 pm

Indef Compares Indonesia’s Illegal Cigarette Crisis to Latin America's Narcotics Battle

 Indef compares the challenge of eradicating illegal cigarettes in Indonesia to the battle against narcotics in Latin America

The Latest

One-Month-Old Baby Elephant Thrives at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo
Lifestyle 26 minutes ago

One-Month-Old Baby Elephant Thrives at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo

 The calf was born in excellent condition, weighing 86 kilograms after a 22-month gestation period.
Indonesia to Impose Export Levy on Whole Coconuts to Curb Soaring Prices
Business 58 minutes ago

Indonesia to Impose Export Levy on Whole Coconuts to Curb Soaring Prices

 Indonesia plans a levy on whole coconut exports to ease local supply woes as prices soar and processors face raw material shortages.
27 Foreign Nationals Face Deportation After Bekasi Immigration Raid
News 1 hours ago

27 Foreign Nationals Face Deportation After Bekasi Immigration Raid

 Indonesia detains 27 foreigners in Bekasi for visa misuse, overstaying, and fake sponsors. Deportation and legal action underway.
Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

 Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes.
Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry
News 2 hours ago

Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

 Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
1
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED