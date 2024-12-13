Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has appointed two new top officials to lead Indonesia’s tax and customs agencies amid a sharp decline in state revenue during the first four months of 2025.

Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Djaka Budi Utama, currently serving as secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), has been tapped to lead the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, replacing Askolani.

The appointments were confirmed after both appointees met with President Prabowo on Tuesday, during which they received instructions for their new roles.

“I’ve been given the mandate to join the Finance Ministry,” Bimo said after the meeting, adding that the president underlined the need to accelerate tax reform and improve the Coretax administration system to enhance taxpayer services.

Revenue Drops May Prompt Reshuffle

The leadership changes come on the same day Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati reported a 12.4 percent drop in state revenue compared to the same period last year.

From January to April, Indonesia collected Rp 810.5 trillion ($49.4 billion), down from Rp 925.2 trillion ($56.4 billion) a year earlier. The current total represents 26.4 percent of the 2025 revenue target of Rp 3,005 trillion ($183 billion). The breakdown shows tax and excise revenue fell 8.7 percent to Rp 657 trillion, while non-tax revenue declined 24.7 percent to Rp 153.3 trillion

Both Bimo and Djaka are scheduled to meet with the finance minister for introductory briefings before being officially installed in their new posts.

